All drivers in the UK have been warned that they will have to pay 70 for ‘wrong turns’ on the road.





Drivers in the UK have been warned of a $70 fine for turning in the wrong direction on the road.

The city council will give more powers to drivers who fine you for minor offenses, so the police won’t even have to arrest you to fine you.

The new 70 ‘traffic fines’ came as part of a major rule overhaul that took effect on January 1.

ECHO has put together some of the major changes to help drivers stay up to date with the latest regulations needed to stay safe on the road.

New laws to crack down on cell phone use

It was already illegal to text or call while driving, except in emergencies.

But new laws introduced in 2022 will go further and ban drivers from using their mobile phones to take photos or videos, scroll through playlists or play games.

This means that if you are caught using a handheld device in the driver’s seat, you will receive 200 fixed penalty notices and a 6-point license.

Drivers can still use hands-free devices while driving, such as navigation, but they must be secured to the cradle.

The loophole is expected to close later this month and the government will amend the highway law to account for the new measures.

But to allow the law to keep pace with technology, there will be exemptions from the new law for drivers making contactless payments using their cell phones while stationary.

New 70 fines from city council

Drivers will face broad penalties of 70 fines as city council gives more powers to drivers.

“Moving Traffic” Violations Local authorities can punish drivers, including stopping at yellow box intersections and making incorrect turns.

Currently, most city councils can only impose fines for parking and driving in bus-only lanes.

Police are generally responsible for fines for “mobile traffic” offenses, except in London and Cardiff.

But the new powers mean the UK’s nearly 300 parliaments can apply for power to impose these penalties.

Vehicle Excise Tax (VED) Increase

The VED, often referred to as the road tax, is rising, according to April price index measurements, although the government has not yet confirmed a new tax rate.

As before, the tax you owe may depend on the CO2 emissions of your new car. Drivers emitting 0 g of CO2 per kilometer are expected to continue to pay 0, while gasoline and most diesel-powered drivers (including hybrids) emitting between 1 and 50 g per kilometer will have to pay 10 for the first 12 months .

Other healthcare professionals performing DVLA testing

All drivers are legally required to meet medical criteria for driving suitability, and to help make these decisions, DVLA often requires the driver’s GP or consultant to fill out a questionnaire.

The government is reviewing changes to regulations for those subject to health checkups, which are currently only conducted by doctors.

In consultations that ended on December 6, proposals were made that other health care professionals, such as nurses, could fill out questionnaires to reduce doctors’ increasing workload and speed up license renewals.

Changes in Highway Code Hierarchy

A new ‘road user tier’ system joined highway legislation this year to protect the most vulnerable people, including cyclists.

Ultimately, people in larger vehicles must be extra careful not to endanger cyclists and pedestrians. In the event of an accident, the driver of the larger vehicle is likely to be held liable.

The new tier is:

Pedestrian Bicyclist Horse Rider Motorcyclist Automobile/Taxi Van/Minibus Large Car/Heavy Vehicle Potential National Ban on All Pavement Parking

Parking on pavement is already illegal in London, but the law is expected to change in 2022, giving local councils across England and Wales the power to improvise fines of up to 70 cents on curb rides .

The government held a consultation on the matter in November 2020, proposing an outright ban to prevent drivers from blocking the road for parents with strollers, people with reduced mobility and anyone who relies on blind dogs. .

The DfT’s advisory proposed three options for reforming the rules regarding street parking.

Improving the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) process, which may already allow local authorities to ban on-street parking. Legislative changes to allow local authorities with civil parking enforcement powers to enforce for ‘unnecessary pavement obstruction’. Legislative change introducing a London-style pavement ban across the UK. Red diesel and refunded biofuels are illegal on most vehicles.

The law primarily affects businesses rather than individuals and restricts the legal use of red diesel and rebate biofuels effective April 1, 2022.

Red diesel is a diesel mainly used in off-road or power drills for oil extraction, such as bulldozers and cranes.

This change is to promote the use of more sustainable fuels as part of the UK’s 2050 climate goal.

New buildings to make it compulsory to embed electric vehicle chargers in the UK

All new buildings built in the UK from 2022, including residential and commercial buildings, will need to have EV charging stations installed.

The government hopes to expand the penetration of electric vehicles through the availability of more EV chargers ahead of a planned ban on sales of new diesel and petrol cars in 2030.

new car speed limiter

To improve road safety, new cars will be equipped with speed limiters from 6 July 2022.

An Intelligent Speed ​​Assist (ISA) black box uses GPS to determine the speed limit and then prevents the car from violating it.

The European Commission on General Safety Regulations approved by the European Parliament in 2019 will impose new regulations.

ISA will be mandatory for all new models that have received ‘type approval’ from July 6th. This means all new cars on the market from that date, not new cars already in production.

