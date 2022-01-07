US Figure Skating Championships Pairs Preview





This week, the US Figure Skating Championships mark the final competition to determine the US Olympic team. Two pairs of teams will be chosen by a committee to compete in Beijing. A look at the contenders (ranked in order of the highest individual total score this season)

The top two American pairs are separated by just 0.18 points by the best overall score this season in important competitions. The first four pairs are separated by 7.65 points.

It’s been 20 years since an American duo finished in the top five at the Olympics, and 34 years since the last medal.

This should not change in Beijing, the best teams from Russia and China are on another level but, as usual and unlike other disciplines, the battles for the national title and the Olympic places are really up for grabs.

Update: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier stepped down on Wednesday after Frazier tested positive for the coronavirus. They will ask for a place in the Olympic team. More here.

Alexa Knierim / Brandon Frazier 2021 United States Champions Knierim: Triple United States Champion, 2018 Olympian with Chris Knierim Frazier: 2017 United States Champion with HavenDenney

Teamed in 2020, after each previous skater partner retired, and quickly became America’s top pair, winning both Skate America and the Nationals. Pairs skating in the United States has been so volatile that Knierim is trying to become the first pairs skater to compete in back-to-back Olympics in 20 years (Kyoko Ina, also with various partners). Knierim and Fraziers’ place at the top is under pressure: Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc scored in their last Grand Prix this fall, down 0.18 from top Knierim and Fraziers this fall. Then, in their last competition before the national championships, Knierim and Frazier struggled in their free skate and were edged out by another American pair for the first time (Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov).

FIGURE SKATING NATIONALS OVERVIEW: Men | Women | Pairs | Ice dance | Broadcast schedule

Ashley Cain-Gribble / Timothy LeDuc 2019 USA Champions

Fourth at the 2018 US Championships, with only one Olympic spot on the line. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc won the national title the following year, then the following season posted the highest international score by a pair. American. They have the most shared experience at the senior level of America’s top pairs and are there with Knierim and Frazier this season. However, they’ve finished better than third at the national championships just once, and he’ll likely take first or second place this week to be selected for Beijing. Both skaters have returned from concussions in this Olympic cycle. Cain-Gribble contracted Covid in the summer, was in hospital briefly, and later learned that she had developed asthma from the virus. She uses an inhaler daily to train. LeDuc could become the first non-binary athlete to compete in the Winter Olympics.

Jessica Calalang / Brian Johnson2020, 2021 US silver medalists

Should be part of the Olympic team if they repeat their national championships in the past two years. However, Calalang and Johnson have never competed in the world championships. The 2020 Worlds were canceled due to the pandemic, and they pulled out before the 2021 Worlds due to Calalang testing positive for a banned stimulant. She was eventually cleared several months later after discovering that it could be found in the cosmetics she used. Train with Knierim and Frazier.

Audrey Lu / Misha Mitrofanov 2021 US Championships, fourth place

Gain momentum after winning a lower level event in Croatia in December, beating a field that included Knierim and Frazier and Calalang and Johnson. Still fourth in the United States this season by the best score among important events, but as stated not far from the top pairs. At 19 and 24, they are the youngest of America’s top pairs. In the last Olympic year, they won the American junior title, then placed fifth at the world junior championships and moved up to the senior level the following season. They finished sixth, sixth and fourth at the senior nationals of this Olympic cycle. In late December, Lus’ face caught Mitrofanov’s toe spike in a death spiral, resulting in four stitches on his left cheek.

NBC’s Olympic research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Promote us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

