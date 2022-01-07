British Senior Championship – Jimmy White prepares for the semi-final meeting with David Lilley. Ken Doherty Defeats Stephen Hendry





Jimmy White defeated Wayne Cooper 4-1 to advance to the semi-finals of the British Senior Snooker Championship.

A single visit couldn’t break the true frame-sealing material, but White scored consistently throughout the competition, giving them a 3-0 lead.

The 2017 winner of this competition had a chance to go flawlessly, but Cooper stayed in the tournament catching 4 frames long after a safety exchange.

White advances to the UK Seniors Championship, and Hendry and Thorburn begin their quest.

The game didn’t seem completely over when White lost two chances while in between the balls. However, Cooper’s missed Brown allowed White back inside and he duly knocked on the ball needed to reach the last four.

“I had a very good start at first, but I missed a few easy balls to get to 3-0,” White told the BBC. “It was a bit of a disappointment. [It was] He was lucky that he missed the brown.”

White will face David Lilley for the finals after the 46-year-old’s overall 4-0 victory over Joe Johnson.

Breaks of 76, 74, 58 and 59 secured Lilley’s victory in a sloppy match against former world champion Johnson who struggled with both potting and safe play and posted a high rest of 29.

This sets the rematch for the 2021 World Senior Championship final. It was when Lily ended White’s hopes of a three-game winning streak to secure his first professional title.

“He beat me at Sheffield. He went up 3-0 and I was able to get it back 5-3.” White spoke of a chance against Lily. “It was a good game and I hope tomorrow will be a good game as well.”

Ken Doherty was the last to reach the semifinals, surviving a strangely crude match against longtime rival Stephen Hendry.

The veterans have clashed for the first time in 25 years since the 1997 Crucible World Championship final, when Doherty claimed his only world title.

Doherty survived an early safety battle to get ahead before Hendry squared the situation frame by frame through 61 breaks.

Another duel of wit and will continued in frame three and the Irish are back at the top.

Growing up in the game, Doherty moved within the semi-final frame, again making full use of the seven-time world champion’s loose safety play.

And as in Sheffield 25 years ago, Doherty won. Few memories remain as warm as the famous 1997 final, when two regular commentary teammates shake hands after a match.

It wasn’t a classic! Doherty said they won 4-1 and advanced to the semi-finals. We both started to miss it. It was slightly contagious. It wasn’t one of our best games, but it’s good to cross the line.

We have tremendous respect for each other. I wish we could play a little better, but sometimes we don’t. We still enjoy it. This is what’s important.

Previously making reasonably undisturbed progress for the last four teams was the Peter Lines who beat Kuldesh Johal 4-1.

The Lines took the opener back and forth before Johal took advantage of the foul.

However, three straight frames, including breaks at 60 and 69, put the Lines against Doherty.

