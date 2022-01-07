Troubles in Kazakhstan: from Russia to the United States, the world reacts | News of the protests





The unrest in Kazakhstan has caught the attention of the entire region, including neighboring Russia and China, as well as Western powers, as the protests turn deadly.

Kazakh officials said on Thursday that dozens of anti-government protesters in the main town of Almaty were killed, saying they attempted to storm government offices and police stations overnight.

State television reported that 13 members of Kazakhstan’s security forces were also dead, including two beheaded.

The developments marked a significant escalation of the continuing political crisis in the vast Central Asian country, which began over the weekend with protests against the doubling of the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Here’s how the world has reacted so far:

Russia

Russia sent troops to its ally Kazakhstan as part of a peacekeeping force deployed by the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who accused foreign-trained terrorist gangs of causing the unrest.

Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces have been dispatched to the Republic of Kazakhstan for a limited time to stabilize and normalize the situation, the CSTO secretariat said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Eurasianet, this is the first time that the collective security provision of the CSTO has been exercised.

Military units from other CSTO member states, Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, have also been dispatched, the secretariat said. However, the organization, of which Kazakhstan is also a member, did not disclose the overall size of the deployed force.

Separately, on Thursday Moscow said it would consult with Kazakhstan and other allies on possible additional measures to support the counterterrorism operation in that country and echoed Kazakhstan’s claim that the protests were the result of foreign intervention.

We view the recent events in a friendly country as an externally inspired attempt to undermine the security and integrity of the state by force, using trained and organized armed formations, said the Minister. Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The United Nations

The United Nations has urged political leaders and protesters in Kazakhstan to refrain from violence.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the global body was monitoring developments.

It is very important for everyone involved in these current events to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and promote dialogue, he said.

UN chief human rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday urged all parties to seek a peaceful resolution of their grievances.

People have the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression. At the same time, protesters, regardless of their anger or displeasure, should not resort to violence against others, Bachelet said in a statement, calling for the release of all those detained solely for exercising their rights. to demonstrate peacefully.

European Union

The 27-member European Union has called on Russia to respect Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and independence as Moscow deploys paratroopers to the former Soviet republic.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, has also called for restraint on all sides.

The violence must stop. We also call for restraint by all parties and a peaceful resolution of the situation. Now, of course, the EU is ready and willing to support a dialogue in the country, an EU spokesperson said on Thursday.

Senior EU diplomat Josep Borrell said Russia’s military intervention was a reminder of situations to be avoided.

Borrell said he was very concerned about the situation and added: The rights and safety of civilians must be guaranteed. The EU is ready to provide support to deal with this crisis.

United States

Washington said it was monitoring the situation closely and called on authorities and protesters to show restraint.

We call on all Kazakhs to respect and defend constitutional institutions, human rights and media freedom, including restoring internet service, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. in a statement, citing a nationwide Internet outage.

We urge all parties to find a peaceful resolution to the state of emergency, he added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed claims that the United States was behind the protests in Kazakhstan, allegations she accused Moscow of having spread.

There are some crazy Russian claims that the United States is behind all of this, so let me just take this opportunity to say that this is absolutely bogus and clearly part of the standard Russian disinformation manual that we have seen a lot in the world. in recent years, she told reporters at a press conference. briefing.

China

China, which shares a border with Kazakhstan, said the situation was an internal matter.

China believes the Kazakh authorities can resolve the issue properly, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday, adding that Beijing hopes the situation will stabilize soon.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Kazakhstan has sought good relations with China, which receives most of its oil exports.

UK

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK was concerned about escalating unrest.

Speaking to Parliament on Thursday, Truss said: Our hearts are with those who lost their lives in what happened, and we condemn the acts of violence and the destruction of property in Almaty.

Truss added that the British government would coordinate more with its allies to decide on possible additional measures.

Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has told his Kazakh counterpart Tokayev that Ankara stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan amid the continuing protests, the Turkish presidency said.

In a statement released Thursday, Erdogans office said it informed Tokayev in a phone call that Turkey was following developments closely and hoped tensions would ease as soon as possible, while also offering all forms of technical information and experience if needed.

Erdogan also discussed the developments in Kazakhstan with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and said he believed the crisis would be resolved through dialogue, his office said.

Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko urged protesters in Kazakhstan to end their protests.

At a government meeting on Thursday, Lukahenko said those taking to the streets should reason with the President of Kazakhstan instead, calling Tokayev a normal person and a diplomat with whom one can reason.

The Belarusian leader also claimed that the situation in Kazakhstan was a scenario that was avoided in Belarus following a contested 2020 election that gave him a sixth term. The Belarusian opposition denounced the poll as rigged.

France

France called for restraint on all parties in Kazakhstan, including troops deployed by the CSTO, and called reports of bloodshed in Almaty extremely worrying.

We urge all parties, both in Kazakhstan and within the framework of the CSTO, to show restraint and open a dialogue, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Paris on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/6/kazakhstan-unrest-how-has-the-world-reacted The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos