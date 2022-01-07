Toyota remanufactures car up to 3 times in UK





Toyota will begin a full refresh of all customer vehicles at its UK manufacturing facility as part of its commitment to adding value to vehicles throughout their lifecycle.

Agustin Martín, president and managing director of Toyota GB, gave Autocar the first details of a new process that Toyota will implement as part of its new vehicle-focused mobility sub-brand, Kinto. “We need to broaden our view of the lives of both cars and customers,” he said.

I think we are very familiar with the typical 2-3 year cycle which is very popular in the UK. But we need to go beyond the 2-3 year cycle and say: In cycle and third cycle?’”

To extend customer contact time to “at least 10 years”, Toyota will return the vehicle to the factory after the first cycle of use (i.e. a typical rental agreement) and repair it “to the highest standard” to ensure a second cycle of use. will be Users have a new vehicle if possible.

Martín suggested that the same process could be done before the third cycle of use. After that, Toyota will focus on recycling vehicles as efficiently as possible.

Details of the vehicle’s end-of-life process have not yet been released, but Martín hinted that the focus will be on avoiding waste and reducing the environmental impact of new car production.

He said, “How do you recycle? How do you reuse other parts that are essential and can be used for other services? Then how do you reassemble, reuse and recycle the battery? How do you use some of the materials for a new vehicle to be used at the factory?”

Toyota’s emphasis on customer satisfaction and vehicle durability extends to the bZ4X, the first BEV to be launched in early 2022. 10 years of use.

