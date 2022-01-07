New Albanian HQ to serve as hub for US special operations in the Balkans





A U.S. Army Green Beret prepares Albanian Special Forces soldiers for exercises on July 23, 2021. U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, based in Stuttgart, Germany, said Thursday it had installed a new forward operations headquarters in Albania. (Devin Andrews / United States Marine Corps)

STUTTGART, Germany The United States has established a forward operating headquarters in Albania and will use the facility in the country facing the Adriatic Sea as a home base for missions in the wider Balkans.

The headquarters will provide US special operators with more logistical flexibility and better access to regional transportation hubs, the US Special Operations Command in Europe said Thursday.

The ability to move and train rapidly in the Balkans in close coordination with other allied and partner forces has made Albania the best location for this effort, said Major General David Tabor, commander of the Command. special operations in Europe.

A US Army Green Beret observes close combat exercises conducted by Albanian Special Forces on July 21, 2021. (Devin Andrews / US Marine Corps)

Albania is a member of NATO. This move places US special operators close to countries such as Greece, Kosovo, Montenegro, Bosnia, North Macedonia and Serbia, where Russia’s political, economic and military influence has steadily grown. reinforce.

SOCEUR did not specify how many troops will be based in Albania, but the military will be stationed there on a rotational basis.

U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group review close combat exercises conducted by Albanian Special Forces in Albania July 21, 2021. The United States Special Operations Command in Europe said Thursday have positioned a new forward operations headquarters in the small southern European country which will serve as a base for missions in the wider Balkan region. (Devin Andrews / United States Marine Corps)

For the US European Command, the Balkans have been an area of ​​concern for several years, even if the security situation there has been eclipsed by tensions with Russia in the Baltic countries and in the greater Black Sea region.

For example, NATO countries blamed Russian agents for the destabilization campaigns in Montenegro, a member of the border alliance with Albania. EUCOM General Tod Wolters also called the Balkans a primary target of persistent Russian malign influence.

A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group observes close combat exercises conducted by Albanian Special Forces in Albania July 21, 2021. The United States Special Operations Command in Europe has announced its intention to locate a forward SOF headquarters, rotating base, in Albania. (Devin Andrews / United States Marine Corps)

For SOCEUR, the headquarters in Albania look like similar sites in other parts of Europe.

The command, based in Stuttgart, Germany, also has small forward operating sites in Estonia and Ukraine, where troops coordinate training efforts with local forces.

