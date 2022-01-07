Rotten UK energy market is expensive and hard to fix





Just as the global financial crisis exposed the shocking complacency of banks in the UK with their business models and financial regulations, soaring wholesale gas prices have exposed corruption at the heart of the UK’s energy sector.

With minimal domestic gas storage facilities and retail energy markets so closely intertwined with spot wholesale gas prices, industry, regulators Ofgem and ministers deserve to feel the full force of consumer anger.

A decision will be made soon. All potential solutions are difficult and expensive.

A serious problem is that the upper energy price cap, which governs most retail energy rates, is now estimated to have risen by more than 50% in April, raising gas and electricity costs for a typical UK household from £1,277 to £2,000 per year. Raising the UK inflation rate from 5.1% in November to 6.8% in April is the highest in 30 years, according to Goldman Sachs.

An additional £723 represents around 3% of disposable income, excluding housing costs for households in the middle of the income distribution, which would hit a standard of living equivalent to a significant recession. Tax revenues will also take a hit. This is because households have to pay more for energy, which only charges a 5% VAT rate than other goods and services that have at least twice the average VAT rate. The industry is making absurd claims that there will be a financial windfall.

If Rishi Sunak seeks to moderate the increase by socializing total costs, taxpayers will face a £20 billion annual bill to lower their bills to £723 for 28.5 million grid-connected homes. That’s far more than the £12 billion annual plan announced in September to repair the NHS and revamp social services. It won’t happen.

The only question is who pays when. First, governments can decide that those with the highest energy bills as a percentage of income deserve more protection. Boris Johnson hinted at this on Tuesday, highlighting a warm home discount scheme that currently offers a £140 energy price refund to those at risk of falling into poverty. However, the prime minister did not mention that the plan would be financed by imposing higher energy rates on those who do not qualify for assistance. Massive expansion requires higher energy prices.

Another idea is to hope that wholesale gas prices will fall and bill increases will spread over time. Rather than avoiding the pain, it is to postpone it. But it is very risky to postpone the moment of truth. A persistent problem with the UK retail energy market is that bills are likely to remain high for some time after regulations to promote competition in the public interest fail.

Before energy price caps, companies used every strategy to lure people into teaser rates and then leveraged inertia to generate high profits. After price caps were introduced to solve this problem, companies tied themselves to the spot market to offer the cheapest deals. They knew that if things went well they would make good money, and if prices went up they would go bankrupt along with the rest of the sector. Otherwise, the government will choose the tab. Head, we win. Tail, you lose.

Ofgem’s failure to address this lack of resilience in the industry it regulates is the same as the failure to regulate financial services before 2008-09. It should be a national scandal that this happened right after the financial crisis. Many of these problems could have been avoided if ministers had acted in accordance with mandated market reviews, such as Sir Dieter Helm’s 2017 Energy Cost Review. However, his report, like many others, was put on hold.

The UK energy crisis of 2022 is a problem without a silver bullet solution. Families will feel financial pain for years. Industry and regulators need another change. It’s pretty messed up.

[email protected]

Newsletter twice a week

Energy is an indispensable business in the world and Energy Source is our newsletter. Direct to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday, Energy Source delivers essential news, forward-looking analytics and insider information. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0dc34e5c-1471-4227-9db2-582aa5aa6f96 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos