Unemployment claims in the United States increase by 7,000, but remain low at 207,000

The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting the labor market remains strong

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

January 6, 2022, 2:30 p.m.

Unemployment claims in the United States rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week claims average, which smooths out week-to-week fluctuations, rose nearly 4,800 to just under 205,000. Despite the increases, figures show weekly claims are lower than the typical 220,000 before the pandemic hits the US economy in March 2020.

So far, the highly transmissible variant of the omicron does not appear to have triggered any significant layoffs.

In total, nearly 1.8 million Americans were on traditional unemployment assistance during the week that ended on December 25.

Assuming Omicron-related layoffs are limited amid a tight labor market, we expect initial claims to continue to hover around the (200,000) mark, ”said Nancy Vanden Houten, economist in chief at Oxford Economics.

Employers are reluctant to let workers go at a time when it is so difficult to find replacements. The United States posted 10.6 million job vacancies in November, the fifth highest monthly total since 2000. A record 4.5 million Americans left their jobs in November, a sign they have enough confidence in their prospects to look for something better.

The labor market has rebounded after the brief but intense coronavirus recession last year. When COVID hit, governments ordered shutdowns, consumers squatted in their homes, and many businesses closed or reduced their hours. Employers cut more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate climbed to 14.8%.

But massive government spending and ultimately the rollout of vaccines brought the economy back. Employers have created 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving 3.9 million fewer jobs in the United States than before the pandemic. Economists expect Friday’s jobs report to show the economy generated another 400,000 jobs in December, according to a survey by data firm FactSet.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.

