UK Weather: Rare ‘thunder’ could disrupt travel and power outages as Weather Service issues snow and ice warnings | UK News





Thundersnow is expected to hit parts of the UK, with forecasters warning that snow showers and lightning could disrupt travel and cause power outages. This is after the coldest winter night so far in England.

The Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in northern England, western Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland today and tomorrow, bringing a major cold in many areas.

Snow is forecast for Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cumbria, Merseyside, Yorkshire and Scotland between 10am and 4pm. Sub-zero weather continues in the evening, with winter showers forecast through Friday.

North Yorkshire’s Topcliffe recorded chilly temperatures of -8C (17.6F) overnight, making it the lowest recorded temperature in the UK this winter.

view of thunderstorm

Rain and snow will come from the west on Thursday morning after frigid frosts begin as temperatures drop below freezing in much of the UK.

Forecasters say the likelihood of a thunderstorm expected to hit western Scotland today and tomorrow is driven by the same conditions that cause thunder in the summer: the temperature difference between the land and the surrounding air.

Meteorological Agency spokesperson Graham Madge said: “Because of the difference, it’s very easy for the warm air on the ground to start rising very quickly through the cold air as it gets hot, and that’s what makes a thunderstorm possible. So we and other winter showers likely to see snow.”

Sky News meteorological producer Joanna Robinson said: “Today the rain will spread all over the country and snow will fall in the highlands of Scotland, Northern England and Wales. Strong winds over the hills will also bring drift and risk of blizzards.

“A stormy winter shower is followed by a local thunderstorm, mainly in the northwest.

“Thunderstorms that accompany winter precipitation are called thunderstorms and are very rare.

“Lightning can appear brighter because of the light reflected off the snowflake, but snow can attenuate the sound of thunder.”

travel interruption

She said the ice would be an additional hazard, creating demanding travel conditions.

“It will snow frequently in the north and west over the night. Snow will accumulate on the northern hills. Up to 10 centimeters possible at the highest points and a little mud buildup at the lower places.”

The national road has issued a “severe weather” warning on its website and a “severe weather” warning for snow affecting the North and West Midlands of England from 10am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

Road users who wish to travel to the affected areas are advised to check the weather forecast and road conditions before traveling.

The website states: “Please use extreme caution and allow sufficient extra travel time. Follow current guidelines and consider whether travel is absolutely necessary before departing.”

Forecasters are warning that snow could cause some disruption to travel via the higher routes during the day.

The Meteorological Agency said temporary power outages could occur with the risk of isolated lightning strikes.

They expect strong winds to lead to drift and blizzard conditions in the Hebrides and coastal areas of Scotland.

After frequent winter showers on Thursday evenings and nights, it can snow again and re-freeze.

Additional showers will occur on Friday along with hail, sleet, snow and thunder, but the showers will stop later.

Image: Snowplows and sand vehicles drive along the snowy Buttertubs Pass near Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales.

yellow warning

The first warning from the Bureau of Meteorology, which takes effect at 10 a.m., is: “Snow may cause minor disruptions to travel via higher routes.

“Some roads and railroads are likely to be affected by longer travel times due to road, bus and train services.

“The rain belt will move eastward across the UK during Thursday, with the possibility of some snow falling, especially on the hills.”

Have your ice scrapers ready on Thursday morning when frost begins.

Wet and windy weather will arrive later with snow on the northern hills. pic.twitter.com/8zAjHZGu0Q

— Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) January 5, 2022

There is a risk of ‘temporary slush accumulation’ of more than 100-150 meters, with snow falling for an hour or two in many places, he added, making travel conditions difficult when it snows.

“We expect snowfalls as high as 2-5 cm above 200-300 m and 10-15 cm above 400 m. On high paths, strong winds will drift and lead to temporary blizzard conditions.”

Another yellow warning, running today from 8pm to 11am Friday, states, “Sleet, hail and frequent snowfall can disrupt travel on Thursday nights and Friday mornings.”

Image: Snowy fields and roofs in Allenheads, Pennines, north of Weardale, Northumberland.

mild weekend

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted mild weather to continue through the weekend.

Madge said: “Another wire system is moving across the UK from Friday to Saturday, which will likely result in more widespread rain.

“All winter showers are likely to cover highs and lows through Saturday and the weekend.”

