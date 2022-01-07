International
U.S. Representative Van Taylor faces heat from January 6 investigative vote
A year after the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, a Republican congressman from Texas faces a heated primary fueled by the anger of his right over his vote to investigate the insurgency.
United States Representative Van Taylor R-Plano has attracted a group of March primary challengers who are showing up thanks to his support for a bipartisan independent commission to investigate this murderous day, when supporters of the former president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to protest his re-election. loss.
Taylor was one of two Texas Republicans who voted for the commission, although the other, Rep. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio, did not attract as many people in a primary. The proposed commission never made it through the Senate, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Later formed a select committee to investigate the attack on Capitol Hill.
Taylor voted against this committee and said this was exactly the scenario he was trying to prevent by backing the independent commission that turned the investigation over to Pelosi, but his opponents are not being swayed. They argue that the commission would still have allowed Democrats to stalk Republicans for months and politically harm them midway through.
Taylor’s vote for the commission is a huge issue, said one of the challengers, former Collin County Judge Keith Self. This is the red line for many people in their vote against Van Taylor.
The contested primary is sort of a political boost for Taylor, a former state lawmaker with a decidedly conservative record who came to Congress in 2018 and became the target of National Democrats in 2020. He won comfortably, broadcasting TV commercials posing as Mr. Bipartite, and now finds himself in a neighborhood that was redesigned this fall to be redder and more fertile territory for the primary opposition.
Zach Barrett, chairman of the Tory Republican Collin County, said it remained to be seen whether the committee’s vote alone would be enough to sink Taylor. The local GOP group plans to approve in the primary but has not yet made a decision.
For us in the small bubble of the base, [the commission vote] is a great thing, but I don’t know in the grand scheme of things, when it comes to the average Republican voter, even how much that matters, Barrett said. He has the right to vote for most policies, but he pisses people off with the January 6 commission.
The Jan. 6 uprising came as lawmakers on Capitol Hill gathered to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. It followed weeks in which Trump and other prominent Republicans used false information or misleading to cast doubt on whether Joe Biden was the rightful winner, even though there is no evidence of level fraud that would have affected the outcome. Trump supporters stormed the gates of Capitol Hill, damaging property and forcing lawmakers on both sides to take cover. Five people were killed in the melee. Hundreds of people have been charged with criminal charges.
Since then, many conservative politicians have sought to play it down. Only 35 House Republicans voted in favor of the committee. Two of them, US Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, now sit on a select committee tasked with examining the events and have faced serious backlash from members of their own party and government officials. the former president himself.
Opponents of Taylors have also largely sought to downplay the Jan.6 attack, arguing it was not as dangerous as Democrats and the media described it.
If it was an insurgency, we don’t know how to start an insurgency anymore, Self said in a tongue-in-cheek comment.
Taylor was among five Texas Republicans who voted that day to accept the 2020 election results, saying it would have set a dangerous precedent. He said the events of the day will haunt our nation for years to come and the attack was destructive to the democracy I fought for as a Navy.
Yet he went on to join most House Republicans in opposing Trump’s impeachment for his role in inciting the riot.
In addition to Self, Taylor’s main enemies include Suzanne Harp, a Dallas businesswoman whose son is chief of staff to U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn, RN.C. Two lesser-known Republicans, Rickey Williams and Jeremy Ivanovskis, are also running against Taylor.
The Selfs campaign website says Taylor went to Washington supporting the commission. Harp kicked off his campaign by saying Taylor ditched Trump with the vote. And Williams cites voting as a major issue for Can Van.
Self was approved last month by a daughter of Taylor’s predecessor, the late Sam Johnson, who said her father’s seat had been compromised.
Taylor is still the frontrunner of the 3rd Congressional District primary, which covers fast-growing Collin County in the Dallas suburbs. He finished 2021 with more than $ 1.2 million in cash, his campaign says his opponents have yet to disclose their fundraising and he has assembled a list of Tory backers topped by US Senator Ted Cruz .
While Trump has sought revenge on some Republicans who criticized him on Jan.6, he has so far stayed out of Taylor’s primary. Among Taylor’s backers is one of Trump’s staunchest allies in the House, Rep. Ronny Jackson of Amarillo, the president’s former doctor.
Regardless, no other race in Texas this year seems to reflect more of the debate within the GOP over the January 6 fallout.
Harp said a bigger issue was the treatment of those arrested in connection with the riot, which includes a number of North Texans.
What strikes us all at the end of the day is that we really care about due process, she said. It’s not really a Democrat or Republican thing.
Neither of them seem particularly keen to investigate the attack. Asked how Congress should have reacted on Jan.6 if not with the Taylor-backed commission, Harp replied that Congress should have been more responsive to the Summer of Love, a mocking reference to the racial justice protests. in 2020 which have turned violent in some cases. .
The commission Taylor voted for was reportedly split evenly between five Democrats and five Republicans. He cited this when explaining his vote at the time, saying he wanted to make sure Republicans got a seat at the table and that they didn’t cede the investigation to Democrats.
Taylor memorably defended the vote in an interview with Mark Davis, a prominent conservative radio host in Dallas, who has expressed skepticism of Taylors’ reasoning throughout.
Everyone who voted for you is pissed off at you today, Van, Davis said, telling Taylor he loved her but it was a bad, bad vote.
Although the commission was never created, Pelosis’s select committee has been up and running since July and is making headlines as it examines the role played by Trump and his allies in the attack on Capitol Hill. Taylor opposed the creation of the committee, which he highlighted in a statement for this story.
President Pelosi’s continued partisan attacks and unprecedented takeovers underline why I have voted against her Jan.6 select committee every time it has been put to a vote, Taylor said. In fact, I supported the Independent Commission, which died in the Senate and was never formed, as it would have been structured with equal Republicans and Democrats so that Republicans could prevent Nancy Pelosi from politicizing the Commission. same way she does now.
Self said the distinction between the Taylor-backed commission and the currently working committee does not occur to voters. Either way, he said, Taylor was naive because once Nancy Pelosi got her hands on this commission, she was going and they are going to harass Republicans until November of this year.
Whether the committee’s vote alone will be enough to sink Taylor remains to be seen. His main challengers are attacking him on other fronts as well, including being one of five Texas Republicans to vote to remove all Confederate statues from public display at the United States Capitol.
