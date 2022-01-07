Russian aggression in Ukraine: a statement from the foreign minister





Before we begin I welcome Rt Hon Gentleman to his new role and my Hon Friend to his new position as European Minister.

I would like to update the House of Representatives on what we are doing to address the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

In December, with my allies, I laid out a way to build a network of freedoms so that democracy can thrive, not just survive.

And of course, as a free and democratic country in Europe, Ukraine is an important priority.

Thirty years ago, Britain was one of the first countries to recognize Ukraine’s independence. Today, our promise to Ukraine is firm. We stand with our friends against hostile actors.

We will defend democracy at the forefront of freedom in Eastern Europe and around the world. Britain and its allies made this clear at NATO in November and at the G7 in Liverpool last month.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a huge strategic mistake and would pay a serious price. We will not accept Russia’s campaign to overthrow its democratic neighbor.

It is accompanied by unfounded investigations and false information. They falsely posed Ukraine as a threat to justify their aggressive stance. They falsely accuse NATO of provocation. This cannot be far from the truth.

Ukraine’s deterrence is commendable, and NATO has always been a defensive ally. Russia is the aggressor here. They have assembled vast numbers of troops along the Ukrainian border and the illegally annexed Crimea.

There is no justification for Russia to take a militant stance toward Ukraine. That’s not justified. This is part of a broader pattern of behavior by the Kremlin, relying on misinformation and mistrust to gain an edge.

Moscow has waged a lengthy campaign to overthrow freedom and democracy in Ukraine, from its 2014 invasion to cyberattacks, disinformation and weaponization of its energy supply. At the same time, they support the repressive actions of the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, sow the seeds of discord in the western Balkans and threaten our friends on the Baltic coast.

I urge Russia to end its malicious activities and stick to what was agreed upon. That means the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, which Russia signed on to settle disputes by dialogue and not by force.

It means the 1994 Memorandum of Security in Budapest, in which Russia agreed to maintain the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Ukraine has given up its nuclear weapons in exchange for this security guarantee.

And that means that in the 2014 Minsk Protocol, all parties agreed to a ceasefire in the Donbas region. This agreement, based on the principles of freedom, democracy and the rule of law, must be upheld.

The free world must rise to meet that moment. The UK is setting an example.

I have expressed my opposition to Russian aggression at OSCE and NATO, and both with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Last month I chaired the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Liverpool. We urge Russia to reduce tensions, pursue diplomatic channels and uphold its commitments to transparency in its military operations. We have made it clear that further military aggression on Ukraine will have devastating consequences, including coordinated sanctions that impose serious costs on Russia’s interests and economy.

The UK is working with its partners on these sanctions, including strong measures against the Russian financial sector and individuals. We are also providing vital economic and security assistance to Ukraine.

We are working closely with Foreign Minister Kuleva. I spoke to him on Tuesday, and last month I had him in London for a high-level meeting.

We continue to help Ukraine strengthen its defenses through joint exercises, naval support and training of an army of more than 20,000 people. We expand our support for trade in priority industries such as technology and clean energy to 3.5 billion. This includes $1.7 billion to strengthen Ukrainian naval capabilities. I look forward to visiting Kiev at the end of this month.

We are also supporting stability in the western Balkans, where the Prime Minister has appointed Sir Stuart Fitch as special envoy.

In Belarus, we are the first European country to impose sanctions on the Lukashenko regime and the first to send engineers to support Poland.

Next week will be absolutely critical for peace and security in Europe.

Tomorrow I will attend a special meeting of NATO foreign ministers. The US-Russia dialogue begins on Sunday, followed by the NATO-Russian Board of Directors on Wednesday and the OSCE Executive Board on Thursday. We will speak on the basis of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

It is important for NATO to unite in countering Russia’s threatening actions. Together we must uphold Russia’s longstanding obligations. There can be no compensation for aggression.

Finally, Europe must reduce its dependence on Russian gas. The UK is still against Nord Stream 2. I am working with allies and partners to highlight the strategic risks of this project.

We are reaching a decisive moment. The only way forward is for Russia to ease and go down the path of diplomacy. We will continue to stand with our allies and firmly support Ukraine and its future as a free and sovereign democracy.

I recommend this statement to the House of Representatives.

