U.S. military COVID-19 outbreak sparks tensions in Okinawa Japan

US military bases in Japan tightened coronavirus prevention measures on Thursday, after an explosion of infections in Okinawa, a southern prefecture that is home to dozens of US military installations.

As of mid-December, around 1,000 U.S. military personnel at at least eight bases in Japan have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Japanese media citing local officials. The outbreak began at Camp Hansen in Okinawa.

Japanese officials have expressed growing concern about the outbreak in the United States, especially as cases nationwide began to rise last week after months of successes containing the virus.

People wearing face masks to protect themselves from the spread of the coronavirus walk on the snowy street in Tokyo on January 6, 2022.

Okinawa, home to more than half of the roughly 50,000 US troops in Japan, has suffered the worst of the wave. Okinawa reported a record high of nearly 1,000 new cases on Thursday. That figure represents almost a quarter of reported cases nationwide, even though Okinawans make up only 1% of the Japanese population.

The situation underscores the pandemic challenges facing the US military, which regularly rotates its troops at bases around the world. It also risks exacerbating tensions in Okinawa, where many residents have long felt the US military presence.

It is really scary. The number of new infections just tripled in one day, said Manabu Sato, professor of political science at Okinawa International University. Okinawa, as you may know, is a remote island. It is not easy to ask for help from neighboring prefectures.

In a phone call Thursday with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi called on US bases to impose curfews and other measures to contain the outbreak, Japanese officials say. .

Shortly after the phone call was announced, U.S. Forces in Japan announced new measures, including requiring personnel to wear masks off the base and tightening testing procedures.

The mitigation measures we have instituted across the USFJ are intended to protect the readiness of our forces, the well-being of our families and the health of Japanese citizens, the statement said.

Late last month, the U.S. military in Japan acknowledged that since September it had stopped requiring COVID-19 testing for vaccinated U.S. personnel arriving on military planes at U.S. facilities. After senior Japanese officials expressed deep regret over the policy, US forces in Japan reinstated the test requirement and tightened restrictions on movement.

Local concern

Among those most critical of the US military’s COVID-19 approach is Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki, who has long supported reducing the US military presence on the island. Earlier this week, Tamaki said he was outraged by the rise in cases among US personnel, saying it suggested “insufficient” military management, according to local media.

FILE – Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki shows a chart of the U.S. military zone in each prefecture in Japan during a press conference on March 1, 2019 in Tokyo.

In an op-ed Thursday, left-wing Asahi Shimbun said the Japan-U.S. Status of forces agreement, which exempts U.S. military personnel from Japanese civil immigration rules, served as a loophole. omicron variant more transmissible to enter Japan.

Sato, the Okinawa-based professor, said many residents strongly suspect the Okinawa outbreak to be linked to US military infections, but this is difficult to determine due to the lack of public data on the US side.

I don’t think it’s fair to blame anyone for this (pandemic). But we have to figure out how to limit this spread. And in order to do that, we need to have information, he added.

Late last month, U.S. officials promised in Tokyo that they would run tests to detect the omicron variant and notify Japan of the results as soon as possible, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Transparency

Most of the publicly available data on coronavirus outbreaks at U.S. bases is released by Japanese prefecture officials. The US military in Japan publicly releases limited information about its outbreaks.

In contrast, the US military in neighboring South Korea has provided more frequent public updates on positive cases among US personnel.

I have chosen to publish the figures in the interest of keeping our community informed. This ensured transparency for both our own people and (South Korean health authorities), Gen. Robert Abrams, who until July was the highest US commander in South Korea, told VOA.

Abrams, who is now retired, oversaw the fight against the coronavirus at US bases in South Korea, which were effectively the first US community to be on the front lines against COVID-19.

Starting in November, the US Forces Korea reduced the amount of COVID-19 data it releases to the public, but still publishes a weekly tally on its website.

For the week ending January 3, the USFK reported 682 cases of COVID-19. Stars and Stripes, a newspaper specializing in the US military, reported the figure to be the USFK’s highest weekly total to date.

But the USFK cases may seem less glaring as they take place in South Korea, which has been experiencing a winter wave of infections for months.

Japan reported 4,000 cases on Thursday, according to a tally from national broadcaster NHK. This is the highest number of cases reported by Japan since mid-September.

