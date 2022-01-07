US Embassy steps up security as authorities call for calm in Kazakhstan





State Secretary Antony Blinken met with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Thursday. Blinken reiterated full U.S. support for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and media freedom and called for a peaceful and rights-respecting resolution to the crisis, according to a State Department reading. He also underlined the priority of promoting stability in Europe, including supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in response to Russian aggression.

Blinken separately tweeted that he had a [p]productive appeal with Tileuberdi and that they are both determined to support Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and the peaceful and diplomatic settlement of disputes.

In response to protests across the country, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday threatened to act as harshly as possible. He accepted the resignation of his cabinet and established a state of emergency in several provinces.

Tokayev subsequently declared a two-week state of emergency for the entire country, as protests escalated in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, where protesters reportedly stormed and burned down the presidential residence and the mayor’s office.

The U.S. Embassy is located in the city of Nur-Sultan, named after Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country’s longtime autocratic leader, who still plays a role in its affairs. But the United States also has diplomatic facilities in Almaty.

As the protests grew increasingly violent, State Department officials weighed in on various security measures, according to emails shared between several senior officials, including Wendy Sherman, assistant secretary of state. On January 5, they discussed the possibility of evacuating embassy staff and American citizens. Embassy officials ultimately decided that leaving the country was not necessary unless the situation on the ground became more dangerous.

In Almaty, additional police officers were dispatched to guard the facilities of the US Embassy. Embassy staff, meanwhile, took shelter in place, apparently on January 5. On the same evening, the Kazakh Interior Ministry reported that eight people died and 317 were injured amid the protests, and that protesters briefly took control of parts of Almaty airport. .

Internet outages have sometimes prevented embassy staff from sending cables, according to the emails. And at one point, State Department officials speculated that the Kazakh government so far seemed unable to quell protests in Almaty.

The State Department declined to comment on the file regarding the emails. But a spokesperson told POLITICO that the state was monitoring the situation on the ground as the Kazakhstan Mission continued to operate with limited capacity.

Tokayev eventually requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an alliance of six former Soviet countries based in Moscow, and the CSTO board approved the dispatch of an unknown number of peacekeepers. in Kazakhstan. Russian state-controlled media said these forces included Russian airborne troops.

The members of the CSTO are Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The organization’s roots go back some 30 years, but this was the first time the alliance had deployed its forces to a member apparently in need.

Some analysts said they would not be surprised if Russia took advantage of the peacekeeping mission to keep some of its troops in Kazakhstan more permanently, which could turn parts of Kazakh society upside down.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki cast doubt on the role of CSTOs on Thursday.

We have questions about the nature of this request and whether it was a legitimate invitation or not, she said during the daily briefing. We don’t know at this point.

Psaki also warned that the international community would of course monitor any violation of human rights actions that could lead to the seizure of Kazakh institutions, adding: We call on the collective peacekeeping forces to the CSTO and the police to respect the obligations in order to support a peaceful resolution.

Clashes continued on Thursday, as security forces killed dozens of protesters and 12 police officers died in the protests, including one who was found beheaded, according to the Associated Press.

Many protesters directed their anger at the still powerful Nazarbayev, who technically stepped down as president in 2019; images on social media showed an overturned statue of Nazarbayev, and a protest slogan was Go away, old man!

A US official familiar with the matter said the security situation seemed more under control on Thursday than at the start of the week. Tokayev’s decision to seek help from the CSTO may have been premature, the official said, and could cost him politically.

But in a country like Kazakhstan, ruled by an authoritarian government and dominated by an affluent elite, it remains difficult to assess the broader implications of the protests.

The protests so far have included some people committing crimes and episodes of overreacting by the security forces. Most of the protesters, however, are just frustrated and hungry and want middle-class jobs, fuel and other goods, the official said.

It’s just that the elites never thought that real protests could happen, the official added. All elites live in an oil and gas bubble.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/01/06/blinken-urges-peaceful-resolution-amid-chaos-in-kazakhstan-526615 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos