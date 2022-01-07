First covid strike raises UK adult mortality risk by 40%, study finds | covid





The UK’s first COVID-19 virus increased the risk of death by more than 40% in most adults, regardless of underlying health and other factors, a study found.

Scientists examining the medical records of nearly 10 million people over the age of 40 found that whatever the risk of dying before the pandemic, the spread of the virus increased by an average of 1.43 times between March and May 2020, on average.

The findings suggest that COVID-19 amplifies people’s existing risks to a similar level, leaving the most vulnerable before the epidemic a direct hit of death.

Dr Helen Strongman, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said COVID-19 appears to have increased the death rate for most adults in the UK by a similar level. It exploits virtually any fragility or health or demographic risk factor. People who are already in poor health or at risk of dying outnumber others in the population.

The researchers compared all-cause mortality before and during the first wave, taking into account the effects of 50 different medical conditions and other characteristics such as where people live, body mass index, and race.

The first wave of covid increased the risk of death by a similar amount for most people, but with clear exceptions. Mortality rates for people with dementia and learning disabilities were three to five times higher than background levels. Meanwhile, mortality rates for people of color and for people living in London were lower before the epidemic than for whites and people living outside the capital, respectively, but increased during the first epidemic.

Strongman said the study, published in Plos Medicine, underscored the importance of protecting the most vulnerable. No one is completely isolated from those at high risk because of weakness or poor health, she said.

In a separate UK study, researchers found that countries with high levels of confidence generally outperformed others in lowering the highest levels of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries have taken steps to combat rising infections and deaths, and many have resorted to lockdowns. These measures have rapidly lowered these levels in some countries, but not others.

Prof Tim Renton, co-author of the study and director of the Global Systems Laboratory at the University of Exeter, said the same measures were not always followed to the same extent in different locations.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, looked at resilience to Covid in more than 150 countries as a percentage of daily cases or deaths from their 2020 peaks. It also investigated the severity of government actions in the country based on Oxford Covid-1. Confidence levels using 19 government response trackers and World Values ​​Survey.

The results show a higher resilience to Covid in the face of a new wave of coronavirus, in countries with increased rigor of government intervention at low background levels and high levels of trust in each other, i.e. countries that have had strong social contracts. .

Lenton said that in all countries where confidence is around 40% or higher, the highest levels of cases and deaths have fallen to very low levels, including the UK, where confidence is close to a threshold.

The UK isn’t having much success, he said, but once it peaks and enters a downtrend, in fact, we seem to have enough confidence to pull the waves down really successfully, he said. guardian.

He added that the success of this horrific epidemic depends more on trust in each other than trust in government, which is probably a good thing where there is trust in government.

Stephen Reicher, a member of the Sage Behavioral Sciences subcommittee and professor of psychology at St Andrews University, said the findings are consistent with evidence that the findings are a major determinant of compliance with measures such as wearing a mask and testing. and social distancing.

People are doing it for us, even if they personally don’t feel great risk. And a shared identity of who we are, he said, is an important prerequisite for trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/06/first-covid-wave-raised-uk-adult-risk-of-death-by-40-study-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos