Boris Johnson intervenes with Novak Djokovic

Boris Johnson supported the Australian government’s decision to deny Djokovic entry to Djokovic because he had not been vaccinated after Downing Street urged sports stars to allow jabs.

The prime minister said he shared the views of a “kind” Australian who told the tennis superstar that he had to return to Europe and could not compete at the Australian Open.

Prime Minister Johnson also denounced anti-boxingists who spit ‘mumbo jumbo’ on social media amid high pressure on the NHS.

Djokovic isn’t an anti-vaxxer, but he became the poster boy for the movement.

Tennis correspondent Simon Briggs reveals how the science skeptics 20-time major winner looks so vulnerable to quacks of all kinds.

legislator to be brought to trial

Returning to the domestic Covid issue, a Scottish MP who traveled between Glasgow and London with coronavirus symptoms, endangering the public, will face trial in August.

Margaret Ferrier, who was elected to the SNP but was removed from the party after allegations were raised, pleaded not guilty this morning to charges of guilt and recklessness.

The politician, who represents Rutherglen and Hamilton West and now sits in the House of Representatives as an independent, is charged with multiple trips when ordered to self-isolate between September 26-29, 2020. Read on for more details.

Vacation booking surges

Meanwhile, Britons are rushing to book vacations as testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers eased and demand returns to pre-pandemic levels for some operators.

Travel companies are reporting the long-awaited surge in demand.

With the future bright for family vacations abroad this summer, here are 20 great deals for great vacations for all ages and all budgets.

Other Covid headlines of the day Worldwide: Russian troops fly to Kazakhstan.

Russian paratroopers flew to Kazakhstan as part of a former Soviet military alliance led by the Kremlin to quell a revolt by armed protesters who burned Kazakh government buildings and drove police from the streets. The Collective Security Treaty Organization says local security forces have deployed peacekeepers to Kazakhstan after dozens of protesters have been killed in the worst unrest since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago. Watch gunfights from the streets while Roland Oliphant analyzes the move as a Tsar-Russian retreat. Tim Wallace investigates how the energy crisis sparked anxiety.

Comments and Analytics Thursday Big Lead

Where are Donald Trump’s QAnon followers for a year?

