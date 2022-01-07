United States, Japan Rebuke China As They Strengthen Defense Ties | Military news





Two countries accuse China of continuing efforts to undermine the rules-based order amid uncertain regional backdrop.

Japan and the United States expressed concern over what they described as China’s continued efforts to undermine the rules-based international order, as the two countries agreed to deepen cooperation in defense in response to new and emerging threats.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and defense ministers of the two countries met virtually to discuss strengthening security ties amid increasing attention to the international role of the United Nations. Japan.

The ministers expressed concern that China’s continued efforts to undermine the rules-based order present political, economic, military and technological challenges for the region and the world, according to a statement released after the meeting.

They decided to work together to deter and, if necessary, respond to destabilizing activities in the region.

They also expressed concern over China’s activities in the East China Sea, where Japan is involved in a territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, and reiterated their strong objections to China’s illegal maritime claims, militarization and coercive activities in the South China Sea.

Beijing claims almost all of the sea under its so-called nine-dash line which was rejected by an international tribunal after a case brought by the Philippines in 2016. It has built man-made islands and military outposts there, as well as deployed its coast guard. and his dark sea militia.

The ministers also said they were concerned about human rights issues in Xinjiang and Hong Kong and stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Ahead of the meeting, Blinken said the United States and Japan would sign a new defense collaboration agreement designed to counter emerging threats, such as hypersonic and space weapons, within a week when North Korea tested. what she called a hypersonic missile.

Blinken said the US-Japan alliance must not only strengthen the tools we have, but also develop new ones, citing Russia’s military build-up against Ukraine, Beijing’s provocative actions against Taiwan and the launch of North Korean missiles.

Russia, China and the United States are also fighting to build hypersonic weapons whose extreme speed and maneuverability make them difficult to spot and block with existing missiles.

We were launching a new research and development agreement that will make it easier for our scientists, engineers and program managers to collaborate on emerging defense issues, from countering hypersonic threats to advancing capabilities space, Blinken said at the opening of the meeting.

Hayashi told his US counterparts that the international community faces challenges, including corrosive unilateral attempts to change the status quo, the abuse of unfair pressure, and the expansion of authoritarian regimes.

The meeting between US and Japanese officials comes a day after Japan signed a security deal with Australia.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), the second that Japan has signed with a foreign power, was reached on Thursday during a virtual meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Morrison called the RAA a pivotal moment for Australia and Japan that will be an important part of both countries’ response to the uncertainty we currently face.

Japan last month approved record defense spending, with a 10th consecutive annual increase in 2022.

While its neighbors are testing hypersonic missiles, Japan is working on electromagnetic rail gun technology to target these missiles.

