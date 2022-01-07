COVID-19: Suspension of pre-departure screening for travelers entering the UK | travel news





Pre-departure screening for travelers entering the UK has been abolished.

The change, which went into effect at 4 a.m. on Friday, means that new arrivals will no longer need to be quarantined until they have tested negative for PCR.

Instead, they must undergo a lateral flow test at the end of their second day in the UK and, if the result is positive, a follow-up PCR is required.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:43 PM Announcement of end of corona test before departure

Follow real-time corona updates

The easing measures apply to passengers who have received at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Passengers who have not been vaccinated must continue to undergo pre-departure screening and self-quarantine for 10 days (days 2 and 8 PCR testing).

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures on Wednesday, he explained that the pre-departure measures had limited impact because variants of Omicron are so prevalent.

Transport Minister Grant Shoppes said the move hopes to make travel “easier and cheaper” for fully vaccinated passengers.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:04 Traffic seconds for new travel measures

Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said Wales’ rules would be “reluctant” to British rules, while Scotland’s health minister expressed frustration at Westminster’s “one-sided” action.

The travel industry has been calling for the removal of all COVID testing restrictions, claiming that it will help restore consumer confidence without tangible impact on micron levels.

Many companies have now reported a surge in interest in international travel. On Thursday, easyJet said bookings were up nearly 200% and demand for some destinations was up more than 400% weekly.

For the same reason, British Airways told Sky News that its holiday segment has seen a nearly 40% increase in web searches compared to last week.

The most searched destinations were New York, Dubai and Barbados.

One of the companies that are still smart from strict regulation is Eurostar (Cross-Channel Train Operator).

He explained that it was too early to comment on any changes in bookings due to the COVID-19 rules applicable to entry into France, but added that there are strong advance bookings for key vacation periods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-pre-departure-tests-scrapped-for-travellers-entering-the-uk-12510609 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos