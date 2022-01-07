China, Japan, United States commit to more defense collaboration





TOKYO / WASHINGTON, Jan. 7 (Reuters) – The United States and Japan on Friday expressed deep concern over China’s growing power and pledged to work together against attempts to destabilize the region, including against the emerging defense threats.

The comments from the two allies, in a joint statement that followed a virtual “two plus two” meeting of their foreign and defense ministers, underscore how growing concern about China – and growing tension about it of Taiwan – have put Japan’s security role in greater focus.

The ministers expressed concern that China’s efforts “to undermine the rules-based order” present “political, economic, military and technological challenges for the region and the world,” according to their joint statement.

“They decided to work together to deter and, if necessary, respond to destabilizing activities in the region,” he said.

The ministers also said they had “serious and continuing concerns” regarding human rights issues in China’s Xinjiang and Hong Kong regions, and stressed the importance of peace and stability in the country. Taiwan Strait.

In response, China filed an official complaint with the two countries, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said.

While pacifist Japan maintains close economic ties with China, concern grows in Tokyo over possible action by Beijing against democratic Taiwan.

“This is clearly a combined message reflecting a common concern, not a case of an American tug-of-war to get Japan to sign vague euphemisms,” said Daniel Russel, who was the top diplomat. American for Asia under Obama and is now with the Institute for Asian Society Policy.

“In particular, the expression of a common will to respond if necessary to destabilizing activities appears as a powerful expression of solidarity and determination of the alliance.

Ahead of the talks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the allies are planning a new defense collaboration agreement to counter emerging threats, including hypersonics and space capabilities.

NEW TOOLS

Blinken said the US-Japan alliance “must not only strengthen the tools we have, but also develop new ones,” citing Russia’s military build-up against Ukraine, Beijing’s “provocative” actions against Taiwan. and North Korea’s latest missile launch. North Korea fired a “hypersonic missile” this week that managed to hit a target, its state news agency said.

Russia, China and the United States are also fighting to build hypersonic weapons whose extreme speed and maneuverability make them difficult to spot and block with interceptor missiles.

While its neighbors are testing hypersonic missiles, Japan is working on electromagnetic railgun technology to target these missiles.

“We must seek all available means, including cooperation with the United States to strengthen global missile defense capabilities,” Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.

Tokyo also explained its plan to revise the national security strategy to fundamentally strengthen defense capabilities, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said after the meeting, adding that he was strongly supported by his US counterparts.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised in October to revise Japan’s security strategy to consider “all options, including possession of so-called enemy strike capabilities.”

Kishida’s government approved record defense spending, with a 10th consecutive annual increase in 2022.

Jeffrey Hornung, a Japanese security policy expert at the Rand Corporation, a US-backed think tank, said that while the options for Japan to use force are realistically limited, there is an urgent need to Taiwan would be a potential scenario that Japan could see as threatening its survival.

“There is no coded messaging here,” Hornung said.

“China is the challenge and they said it, then detailed all the ways the alliance is determined to work to counter its destabilizing activities.”

Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Dan Whitcomb and Rami Ayyub, Ju-min Park and Kiyoshi Takenaka; additional reporting by Martin Pollard in Beijing; Editing by David Dolan, Richard Pullin and Shri Navaratnam

