WHO has notified of extremely rare cases of bird-to-human transmission of avian flu.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a person in South West England.

It is extremely rare for avian flu to spread from bird to person, and previously there have been very few outbreaks in the UK.

The person acquired the infection through very close and regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they had inside and outside the home over an extended period of time.

All personal contacts, including those who visited the building, have been traced and there is no evidence that the infection has continued to spread to others. The person is currently in good health and is in self-isolation, authorities said.

“The general public risk from avian flu remains very low. But people should not touch sick or dead birds,” the UKHSA said in a statement.

Bird flu, also known as bird flu, is a type of influenza that spreads among birds. The UK has recently witnessed a nationwide outbreak of avian influenza in the H5N1 strain, and APHA and the UK’s chief veterinarian have issued a warning to bird owners.

Some strains of avian flu can be transmitted from bird to person, but this is extremely rare. The risk to humans is generally considered very low, as they usually require close contact with infected birds. Human-to-human transmission of bird flu is very rare.

confirmed cases

The case was detected after the Animal and Plant Health Administration (APHA) confirmed an outbreak of the H5N1 strain of avian flu in a herd of birds. Their infection was confirmed through routine monitoring of people who had close contact with infected birds. All infected birds were culled.

Following the highly preventive approach the UKHSA is taking to identify and block the spread of avian flu, the UKHSA tested this person with a swab and detected low levels of flu.

Further laboratory analysis revealed that the virus was of type H5 found in birds.

“At this time, it is impossible to determine if this is an H5N1 infection (the strain currently prevalent in birds in the UK). According to the available evidence, the World Health Organization has been notified. There have been cases elsewhere around the world, but this is the first human case of this strain in the UK,” the FDA said in a statement.

Although the risk of avian flu to the general public is very low, we know that some strains have the potential to spread to humans, so we have a powerful system in place to detect it early and take action,” said Professor Isabel Oliver. Chief Scientific Officer of the UK Health Security Agency.

“There is currently no evidence that this strain, found in the UK, can spread from person to person, but we know the virus is always evolving and we are monitoring the situation closely. We have traced all these personal contacts and have not confirmed any transmission.

It is still important that people follow DEFRA’s advice on reporting and not touching sick or dead birds.

“Avian influenza is highly contagious to birds, but it is very rare and very specific to the situation in the area.”

Christine Middlemiss, UK Chief Veterinary Officer

We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease in the area, have humanely culled all infected birds, and are cleaning and disinfecting the premises. This is a reminder that strict cleanliness is important when raising animals,” Middlesmith said.

We’re seeing more and more examples of birds in commercial farms and backyard flocks across the country. Implementing meticulous biosecurity measures will help keep your birds safe.

The UKHSA tracks all individuals who have been in contact with a confirmed case of avian influenza. For those most at risk, contact us daily to see if symptoms have occurred so that appropriate action can be taken.

The UK is battling the worst avian flu outbreak in which 500,000 animals have been slaughtered.

