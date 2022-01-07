Relaxation of restrictions on overseas travelers





Elimination of pre-departure testing requirements.

From Friday, people who have been vaccinated or are under the age of 18 traveling to Scotland from abroad will no longer need to be tested for coronavirus before departure and will no longer be required to self-isolate on arrival until they test negative. result.

This group of travelers must still be tested on or before the second day after arriving in the UK. This could be a non-PCR side-flow device from Sunday.

Anyone who tests positive for a lateral flow test should be quarantined and given a free confirmatory PCR test.

The new measures will be applied across the UK after an agreement between the UK Government and three mandated administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The requirements for pre-departure Covid testing, self-isolation and mandatory PCR testing were re-introduced in December to prevent the spread of the Omicron mutation, but now appear less necessary as Omicron is now the dominant strain in the UK.

Ministers also agreed to approve vaccine certificates for an additional 16 countries and territories from 04:00 on 10 January to allow quarantine-free travel to Scotland. The red list of the highest risk countries will not change with no countries currently on the list.

The four countries are also discussing requirements for future border travel.

Net Zero, Energy and Transport Minister Michael Matheson said:

Given the rapid spread of Omicron last year, it was imperative to take immediate action to protect Scotland’s public health, especially when it comes to international travel.

We still have significant concerns about the Omicron, but as it is now the most dominant variant across Scotland and the UK, it makes sense to review the measures currently in place.

We also fully understand the impact of restrictions on employees and businesses in the travel and aviation sectors, and these changes underscore our commitment to no longer be in place any longer than necessary.

However, people should still be extremely careful when traveling and remember that COVID-19 requirements in us and in other countries may change in the short term as things can develop very quickly.

Therefore, people should purchase travel insurance, carefully check the booking conditions and ensure that they comply with the latest regulations of the countries they visit.

background

Changes to PDT and quarantine will take effect on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 0400.

Photo-verified LFDs will be accepted for post-arrival testing from 04:00 on Sunday, January 9th, and people will be able to purchase eligible tests from the listing on gov.uk from Friday, January 7th. Anyone who tests positive should be quarantined for genome sequencing and undergo free follow-up PCR testing.

The definition of immunization is given in the What does immunization mean in the Scottish Government Guidelines section. These guidelines also contain information about planning international travel and testing for those entering Scotland.

The four UK countries have also agreed to approve vaccine certificates for an additional 16 countries and territories from 04:00 on 10 January to allow quarantine-free travel to Scotland. These are Bhutan, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Fiji, Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Palau, Paraguay, Solomon Islands, Gambia, Uzbekistan, Northern Cyprus and Papua New Guinea.

Additional information on the requirements of other countries can be found in the UK Government guidance.

