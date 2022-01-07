US sues company that dumped 91,000 cents in alley of ex-employee





Last March Andreas Flaten discovered more than 91,000 cents in his driveway. The change was left there by a former employer mad over Flaten’s salary theft accusations. The US Department of Labor is suing the company, saying it did not pay overtime. Loading Something is loading.

When Andreas Flaten didn’t receive his last paycheck from a former employer last January, he complained, calling the US Department of Labor to file a charge of wage theft. This employer responded by leaving over 91,000 cents in their driveway in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Now the US government is suing the company, arguing the act amounted to unlawful retaliation.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Georgia, the Department of Labor accuses A OK Walker Autoworks and its owner, Miles Walker, of being beyond petty.

The lawsuit claims that the auto repair shop bribed its employees for money owed to them. The lawsuit accuses the company of “repeatedly and voluntarily” failing to pay overtime, relying instead on a flat rate of pay, whether or not someone worked more than 40 hours per week.

An OK Walker Autoworks did not respond to a message requesting comment.

The March 2021 penny and the complaint that preceded it appear to have prompted investigators to take a closer look at the store’s books.

“Honestly, I didn’t think anything would be done,” Flaten, 27, said in a phone interview with Insider. He wasn’t expecting much when he first argued that his salary had been stolen. What has happened since has restored some of his confidence in the government, and he thinks it should be a lesson for other workers who find themselves in a similar position.

“They certainly shouldn’t be afraid to reach out,” he said. “Speak up. Don’t be silent about it. Because if you are silent about it, it’s going to keep happening to you and everyone.”

oily penny

The saga began in January 2021, when Flaten called the Department of Labor to tell them he was $ 915 short, according to the complaint. Shortly after, on January 27, 2021, a representative from the ministry’s wages and hours division called the company to find out what had happened. The lawsuit says Flaten’s former employers were defiant at first, saying they wouldn’t give him a dime.

He says that a few hours later, however, Walker, the owner, decided he would pay a dime at a time after all.

“How do you get this guy to understand how such a disgusting example of a human being,” Walker said before adding, “You know what? I’ve got plenty of pennies, I’m going to use them.”

Court documents say that “in addition to the pile of pennies, the defendants left a copy of Mr. Flaten’s last paycheck with a curse written on the outside.”

The only point of contention is how the pennies were smeared with oil. The company says it didn’t; Flaten says he still has a stain in his driveway.

The company has dedicated a page on its website to the Penny Stunt, in which it opposes “culture cancellation” after the incident goes viral, online reviews of the company say. are multiplied and urge readers to “take a stand against the tyranny of authoritarian government.” “He also appears to be complaining about Flaten in a series of questions.

Flaten said he wasn’t too bothered by it all. As with an “angry toddler,” he said, “you just have to ignore it.”

Do you have a tip? Email this reporter: [email protected]

