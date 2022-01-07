9pm Journalist’s Nightmare Inside the U.S. Capitol January 6, 2021





Cillizza: Describe the vibe at the Capitol when you arrived for work on January 6. Did people know about the “Stop the Steal” rally? Worried about this?

Diaz: For me, I thought it was going to be another normal day on the pace of Congress. I got used to the long days that come with this job and I didn’t think this day would be any different. I was ready to work late – I just didn’t realize when I got to the Capitol at 9 a.m. on January 6 that that would also mean vacating my workspace and hiding somewhere else a few hours later. .

As for the “Stop the Steal” rally, I was not at all worried. There are demonstrations around the Capitol all the time. This is one of the reasons a congressional reporter is so special – the constant reminder of free speech surrounding the building you work in every day. But as I watched CNN’s coverage of the protest, I began to think the day would be different.

Cillizza: When did you realize it wouldn’t be a normal day on the Hill? Was it a unique moment or a series of moments?

Diaz: It was a series of moments. In my workspace on the house side of the Capitol building, I could see the protesters outside the building. And while I was covering the joint session of Congress to certify the election results, I kept peering outside to see where the protesters were and every time I looked they were closer to the Capitol building. There were thousands of them. At the time, I thought, “There’s no way they’re going to enter the building. I was wrong.

I will never forget the moment the police entered our workspace and told us we couldn’t move because rioters were in the building. It was then that I knew the day was no longer normal. The staff locked the doors and moments later we heard rioters in the hallways outside the workspace. It took 5 minutes for this to happen.

Cillizza: Where were you when the rioters entered the building? Did you stay there or did you go elsewhere?

Diaz: I stood in the CNN House booth (a closet-sized space where we work when we’re on the Capitol) for a few hours until the police rushed in and evacuated us to another building in the Capitol by the tunnels of the basement. The rioters were just outside our workspace in the hallways of the Capitol, but the wooden doors were thick and locked and they were never able to enter.

Cillizza: How long did it last? When was it that you were able to somehow get back to “normal”?

Much of that time is blurry to me, but I remember being in the Capitol workspace until around 3:30 p.m. when the police arrived and told us we only had a few minutes to evacuate. I gathered my things as quickly as possible and ran out with the dozen reporters and employees who were locked up with me. Then we stayed at another location in another Capitol building for about four more hours while waiting for the green light to return to the Capitol. I continued to text sources and send reports on what I heard happening. My work has never stopped.

At around 7:30 p.m. on January 6, the police escorted us to the Capitol through the underground tunnels. As I walked into the Capitol building, I saw the rioting destruction of the Capitol – the windows were smashed, trash was everywhere. I did not know the extent of the damage until later.

When I reached the CNN House booth I dropped my things off and then ran outside the Chamber bedroom and caught a video of the staff members cleaning the Chamber bedroom. . It was difficult for me to see the damage the rioters left on the historic Capitol building and watch the security personnel who operate the Capitol every day to clean it up.

After a few more hours, the joint session resumed and I continued to work. At around 4 a.m. on January 7, Congress adjourned. I was stuck in the Capitol for a few more hours after trying to find a way home because the city was on lockdown. I didn’t get home until 6:30 am

Cillizza: Complete this sentence: “My lasting memory of January 6 is __________. Now explain.

Diaz: “My lasting memory of January 6 is watching the Capitol staff clean up the mess.”

In just a few hours, mainly white rioters stormed the Capitol and desecrated the Maison du Peuple. And hours later, the brown-and-black guard staff who work there every day and operate the beautiful building cleaned it up. It’s something that remains with me and reminds me of the privilege that some people have in this country. It’s something that I will never forget.

