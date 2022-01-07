UK Weather: Snow and Ice Weather Bureau Issues Warning for More ‘Thunder’, Travel Suspension and Blackout Threats | UK News





A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice in parts of the UK amid warnings of travel disruptions and a threat of lightning that could cause power outages in some homes.

Two weather warnings are in effect until noon for northwest England, west Scotland and Northern Ireland, with frequent forecasts of sleet, hail and snow showers.

Driving conditions are demanding, with them being wary of travel disruptions, possible power outages and icy areas on the road.

Check the weather forecast for your area.

Winter showers are expected to be replaced later by eastward winds and rain.

Sky News weather producer Joanna Robinson said: “There will be more winter showers on Friday morning with some heavy and possibly a thunderstorm, but mostly sunny in central and eastern England.

“Snow will continue to accumulate on the hills, especially throughout Northern Ireland, West Scotland and North West England. Above 100 m, it can be 2 to 5 cm, and at the highest point it can be up to 15 cm.”

Image: Snow on Friday morning in Glasgow, Scotland

view of thunderstorm

Forecasters are warning that showers and lightning can disrupt travel and cause power outages.

A relatively rare phenomenon, the likelihood of a thunderstorm is caused by the same conditions that cause thunder in summer: the temperature difference between the ground and the surrounding air.

“Thundersnow will remain a hazard in the northwest, particularly in northwest Scotland and Northern Ireland,” Robinson said.

“In the meantime, more common rain and hill snow will move to the windy southwest.”

Image: A66 between Scotch Corner and Penrith in Cumbria on Thursday

travel interruption

The national road has warned its website of “severe weather” and has issued a “severe weather” warning for snow affecting the North and West Midlands of England until 6pm Friday.

According to reports, an A66 in northern England has been shut down in an effort to recover a stranded vehicle.

Traffic Scotland reported on Friday morning that heavy snow was affecting many routes, including the M77 and M74, and urged drivers to exercise caution.

Several vehicles said they were stuck on J16’s M8 E/B exit runway due to difficult driving conditions and that the Greater was on their way to the scene.

Bear North West Trunk Roads said there is snow on routes including the A82, A9 and A83 in the Glencoe and Tyndrum areas.

Meanwhile, a police officer in East Dunbartonshire tweeted: “If you have to drive out this morning, be careful.

“There are a lot of vehicles left unattended all over East Dunbartonshire because of the weather. If possible, stay home and travel later when the roads are a little clearer.”

Image: Locomotive in snowy condition at the Dales Countryside Museum in Hawes, North Yorkshire on Thursday

The coldest winter night ever

North Yorkshire’s Topcliff recorded minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday morning, the coldest in the UK this winter.

Stormy conditions have left many feeling cooler throughout the day as air from the Canadian Arctic swept across Britain.

Image: Snow on Braemar, Aberdeenshire on Thursday

mild weekend

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted mild weather to continue through the weekend.

Wet and windy weather is forecast across the UK for Saturday, with heavy rain likely in most areas.

Sunshine and sporadic showers will replace rain in the western part through the afternoon.

Sunday is expected to be mostly dry with some sunshine in most parts of the country with some showers in northwest Scotland and northwest Ireland.

Robinson said: “Tonight will be colder than yesterday. Frost is expected across northern, eastern and central England, and ice may stretch. Temperatures in the west will rise before the rains .

“Saturday will be milder than recent with above-average temperatures in most of Wales and England. Initial highs of around 10-12C (50-53F) in the southwest and around 6-9C (43-48F) in the north are expected. It’s possible.

“On Sunday, the temperature will drop by a degree or two on Saturday, but it will be warmer with more sunlight and lighter winds. Temperatures range from 6 to 10 C (43 to 50 F).”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-snow-and-ice-met-office-warnings-issued-with-threat-of-more-thundersnow-travel-disruption-and-power-outages-12510674 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos