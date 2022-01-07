The solar system belongs to all of us, not just Jeff Bezos





This article originally appeared on The Conversation. The post contributed the article to Space.com’s Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.

Alan Marshall, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Social Sciences, Faculty of Social and Human Sciences, Mahidol University

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon Inc and the richest man on earth, has just launched the third mission of his space tourism company, NS-19. His space company, Blue Origin, sent four other multi-millionaire clients into space as well as two “famous space” guests: Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of Alan Shepard, America’s first astronaut, plus Michael Strahan, a member from the American Football Hall of Fame turned television presenter.

Space tourism is just the start of Bezos’ grand scheme to colonize the entire solar system. Such space colonization, he suggests, will fuel global prosperity by unlocking unlimited resources – including crucial metals and massive amounts of solar and nuclear power. All of these can make useful products for people on Earth.

These great ideas of alien colonization are not new. Shortly after Indonesia’s independence in the 1940s, the burgeoning space age ushered in called for a new wave of colonization – directed outward into space.

In photos: Blue Origin’s first New Shepard passenger launch with Jeff Bezos

While the symbolism of space colonization is rather distasteful to peoples who have suffered from past colonialism, at least the extraterrestrial solar system is not occupied by indigenous peoples who could have their territories invaded and conquered. However, like the colonialism of yesteryear, Bezos’ spatial colonization plans depend heavily on resource extraction and unfair and abusive labor practices, as we will see below.

At present, the extraction of resources beyond Earth is probably illegal. The Outer Space Treaty, signed by Indonesia on the day it was first presented to the United Nations Assembly in January 1967, declares that the bodies of the solar system are the “common heritage of humanity ”. In other words, humanity as a whole owns the solar system in a shared way. It cannot be claimed by any person, country or company.

Therefore, Jeff Bezos should ask the rest of us for permission to create extractive industries beyond Earth.

After NASA planted the American flag on the moon and sent robotic probes to other planets, space entrepreneurs began to see a problem with the idea of ​​the common heritage of mankind. “How can we profit from space,” they thought, “if we are just to“ share ”space resources with all of humanity? “

They then promoted a twisted interpretation of the Outer Space Treaty, which asserted that all resources extracted from extraterrestrial objects became the property of the extractor. Under such an interpretation, Bezos can claim any alien material he could load onto his spacecraft.

This would echo historic colonial efforts on Earth, where companies like the Dutch East India Company were granted licenses to extract and sell resources that were not really theirs.

In the late 1970s, the prospect of space imperialism prompted some former colonial states in the developing world, such as the Philippines and Pakistan, to draft a better treaty that would make it clearer that the extraterrestrial solar system belongs to the whole world. .

This new Moon Treaty also said that space resources can only be used with global consent and must be fairly shared in one way or another. The problem, however, is that space-capable countries, like the United States and Russia, refused to sign this treaty when it was first presented to the United Nations in 1979. And industrialists in space as Bezos are pushing against him.

This lobbying seems to have worked. US President Donald Trump issued an executive order in 2020 condemning the principle of the “common heritage of mankind” in the Moon Treaty.

The Moon Treatise is an excellent way for all of humanity to have a vested interest in the solar system. For millennia, all cultures of the world have contemplated the moon and planets in the sky as constant cosmic elements, imbuing them with their folklore and spirituality and incorporating them into their arts and sciences. The moon and the planets belong to all of us. The Moon Treaty enshrines this in law and makes all humans actors in the future of the solar system.

If Bezos colonizes the solar system, however, he will keep it to himself. I say this because his record of sharing stuff on Earth is dismal.

Despite being the richest man on Earth, Bezos is one of the stingiest philanthropists living today. He’s only happy to donate things (like Strahan’s seat on Flight NS-19) if it helps him promote his agenda.

Bezos also diligently avoids paying taxes in America and around the world. Moreover, it exploits its global Amazon workforce with low-paying, insecure and dangerous jobs. Each worker competes with each other in the Darwinian way of survival of the fittest to achieve unrealistic production goals.

During the NS-19 space mission, several dozen Amazon workers remained trapped and fought for their lives under a collapsed Amazon factory. Bezos, meanwhile, was celebrating the mission with his space passengers.

It looks like Bezos can afford to finance his space business because he pays so little in taxes and cares so little about his employees. If Bezos colonizes space, it will likely be done the same way; by exploiting space workers and not sharing the benefits of space extraction by paying taxes at a fair rate.

Bezos’ first spacewalk, in July 2021, so enraged many progressive leaders around the world that they called for new “space taxes” so that a public good can come from space tourism.

Fans of space exploration should also encourage Bezos to pay his fair share of taxes in nations around the world so that democratically elected representatives can discuss and decide how to invest in more inclusive non-colonialist forms of space development.

In view of his plans for space colonization, I would like to go one step further and encourage governments around the world to sign the Moon Treaty, so that colonialism does not repeat itself across the solar system in the future.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

