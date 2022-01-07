UK Covid Latest News Live: Omicron death toll shows no sign of surge, chief statistician says





me

A significant increase in serious illness and death from omicron strains in the UK is unlikely, the chief statistician says.

Sir David Spiegelhalter of the University of Cambridge said hospitalizations are stabilizing and may even decrease, according to BBC data from London, but hospitalizations are increasing elsewhere.

“There are no signs of a significant increase in intensive care ventilation and deaths yet,” he said.

Read moreLive UpdatesShow the latest updates

Prime Minister Mark Drakeford said at a Welsh government briefing that it had not been decided whether a Six Nations rugby match could be played in Wales next month with a crowd.

He said: We should see the tides of the omicron wave change. We have to manage our way through the very difficult weeks that follow while the numbers are still growing.

If the model is correct, we can see that numbers decline reasonably quickly as they rise, and we can see whether it is safe to allow greater social mixing.

1641561286 Welsh health care not overwhelmed in the face of a challenging situation

Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford has denied that the Welsh NHS has been overwhelmed by the Omicron variant.

He said: I don’t think it’s right to describe it as being overwhelmed, but health care in Wales makes more people sick and needs hospital treatment after that, but health care workers are struggling with the micron wave. actually.

Medical boards must make difficult decisions, such as maternity services, to focus available staff in fewer locations so that services can continue to be delivered.

Not overwhelmed, but certainly faced with a very difficult situation.

1641560067 Boris Johnson has no plans to introduce additional restrictions, Downing Street says.

Boris Johnson said no further Covid restrictions are needed in the UK, despite increasing employee absenteeism in the NHS due to the virus, Downing Street said.

After the Ministry of Defense announced that it would deploy 200 troops to support London’s hospitals, a spokesperson for No 10 said it would ensure that ministers get the support they need health services.

But he said the Covid booster jab program meant there wasn’t the same level of pressure on the intensive care unit we’ve seen in previous waves.

The prime minister was clear about the controls. Plan B is balanced and proportional to counteract the ohmic strain. We continue to work to reduce the spread. But what’s important is the booster program and it works to stop the disease, the spokesperson said.

He added: The military has helped during the pandemic and they will do it again. We know that the absence of staff is contributing to the pressures the NHS is facing today. Of course, we will continue to take appropriate steps to ensure that the NHS gets the support it needs.

1641557933 Already two weeks of additional hospital admissions, NHS Director says

Additional hospital admissions for Covid-19 have already begun in two weeks as some NHS staff face the pandemic’s steepest rise, the health services chief said.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard thanked staff during a visit to Kings College Hospital in London on Friday.

More than 400 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

She said: 2022 is just a week away, but I know for some colleagues that it already feels like a long year.

The incidence of the new strain is by far the highest here in London, but there is no community or country that has not been touched by Omicron. Describe the services you were able to provide.

Realistically, another two-week admission to Omicron begins. The only unknown is the level we’ll be seeing, and of course we’ll hope that a more optimistic forecast turns out to be correct.

1641557339 Parliamentary clerks to take on social welfare roles in staff absence

Because the Omicron strain reduces staffing levels due to illness and isolation, back office council staff are being asked to volunteer in social welfare roles.

The North Yorkshire County Council is calling on those who serve non-critical services, planning and other office roles on the highway to keep vulnerable people safe.

They will be asked to cook, clean, help the elderly with meals, or help communicate with relatives on the phone or online.

The council said training would be provided and would match the volunteers’ normal working patterns with the new assignments.

1641556767 NHS staff COVID-19 absences double in one week in some locations

NHS hospital staff absenteeism due to Covid more than doubled in one week across the Northeast and Yorkshire, new figures show.

A total of 8,788 NHS staff at the local hospital trust were infected with the coronavirus or had to self-isolate on January 2, a 110% increase over the 4,179 reported on Boxing Day.

New NHS England figures released on Friday showed that COVID-19 hospital staff absenteeism in the Northwest rose 85%, from 3,966 to 7,338 per week, while the Midlands rose 65%, from 4,812 to 7,931.

Acute trusts’ coronavirus employee absenteeism rose 58% per week in the South West, 42% in the South East and 40% in the East of England.

But the slowest rise was in London, where the Omicron mutation first began to surge, where coronavirus-related hospital staff absences rose 4%, from 4,580 on Boxing Day to 4,765 on January 2nd.

1641555302 Weekly Covid Deaths After Code Error ONS Fixed by 261

Weekly registered coronavirus deaths in England and Wales have been raised by more than 250 after coding errors, statisticians said.

About 261 deaths registered between December 24 and December 24 were not incorrectly recorded as related to COVID-19, according to new data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The total number of deaths in the week where COVID-19 was mentioned in the death certificate rose from 591 to 852.

ONS said the causes and contributing factors of some deaths were coded late due to problems with the automated coding system.

1641552286 Travel abroad to return to pre-epidemic levels, holiday boss

According to travel agencies, demand for overseas vacations is recovering to pre-pandemic levels as coronavirus travel rules ease.

Steve Heapy, CEO of travel agency Jet2holidays and leisure airline Jet2.com, said bookings surged after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday that he would ease inspection and quarantine requirements for arrivals.

Since the PM announcement, bookings to popular vacation destinations such as Mallorca have increased.

/Pixar Bay

His company reports that it has become very popular with travel to mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Turkey and Greece.

1641550748 James Corden tests positive for coronavirus

James Corden tested positive for COVID-19.

The late-late show host added on Instagram that he’s feeling totally fine, but that the show won’t air for a few days.

He wrote that he had just tested positive for COVID-19.

I’ve been fully vaccinated and I’m lucky enough to say I’m completely fine with this.

be safe everyone. all my love, james x

Corden is the latest American TV talk show host to test positive for coronavirus, following Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and Whoopi Goldberg.

1641553329 More than 4,700 NHS staff absent from London last week

On January 2, a total of 39,142 NHS employees of the UK Hospital Trust were absent from work due to COVID-19, which is 59% higher than the previous week (24,632) and more than three times higher than in early December (12,508). New figures from NHS England.

The total includes employees who were infected with the coronavirus or had to self-isolate.

Absences in London increased by 4%, from 4,580 to 4,765 per week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/covid-latest-news-pre-departure-tests-travel-nhs-military-london-boris-johnson-b975390.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos