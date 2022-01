The Conservative Party’s plan to present mandatory voter ID in UK elections risks ‘cutting the public out of democracy’.

Activists have warned the Conservatives’ plans to require voters to present photo ID in UK elections risk “cutting the public out of democracy”.

The UK government is pushing ahead with a controversial electoral bill despite opposition from the SNP and the Labor Party.

If voters are unable to present their passports or driver’s licenses, we may see them turn their backs on polling places in future elections or referendums across the UK.

Conservative ministers argue that the move is necessary to crack down on election fraud, despite little evidence.

The UK government announced this week that it expects the Voter ID rule to come into force by the spring of 2023.

The new “voter card” scheme claims the public can apply for a free ID if they don’t have a passport or driver’s license.

But there are fears that law reform is a deliberate tactic to make voting difficult for certain parts of society.

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, said in the record: “There is already a significant disparity in turnout between the low and high income brackets, which has profound implications for our political system.

“Politicians of all kinds must focus on closing that gap to ensure the strength of our democracy and the representation of our communities as a whole.”

“It is very worrying that the UK government is putting forward such a proposal that threatens to deprive people of their rights across the UK, given that low-income people are less likely to have passports or driving licenses,” he added.

“The consequences of this erroneous bill will be a far greater exclusion and severance from the political process. British ministers urgently need to reconsider.”

The Holyrood poll is not affected by the proposed legislation as it is overseen by the Scottish Parliament.

Dr Jess Garland, Director of Policy for the Electoral Reform Society, said:

“Millions of people in this country don’t have photo ID. These proposals will make it more difficult to vote for millions of voters and will block the common people from democracy.

“The UK government has consistently failed to provide a credible case for these measures or how to mitigate the negative impact of the change.

“It is time for governments to stop and reconsider these costly and unnecessary proposals and return to electoral legislation that strengthens rather than weakens our democracy.”

British government equality minister Kemi Badenoch said citizens will soon be able to apply for a free “voter card” if they don’t have a driver’s license or passport.

“The changes this measure makes are critical to ensuring our democracy remains safe, fair, modern and transparent,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

“We will provide free voter cards to all voters to access acceptable identification,” she added.

“The government makes it clear that the process of applying for this card should be available to everyone who needs it.”

