Mariah Bell impresses as she leads U.S. figure skating championships





Mariah Bells’ timing was as impeccable as her technique and style.

Bell, who trains at Great Park Ice in Irvine, had failed a triple-triple jump combination in a figure skating event this season. Competing Thursday night in the U.S. Championships, which will influence the U.S. team’s selection for the Beijing Olympics, Bell pulled off a clean triple flip-triple toe combination to help him lead the field after the first phase of the female competition.

Bell had 75.55 points at Nashvilles Bridgestone Arena, increased by 41.14 points for the technical elements of his performance at Yiruma’s River Flows in You. When the pressure was on, she delivered a spellbinding program. We have all been very lucky to be here and to have this incredible opportunity to make our dreams come true, said Bell, whose coaching staff includes 2018 US Olympian Adam Rippon.

Today was really great. I am really lucky to be here and to be in good health.

Karen Chen follows closely with 74.55 points, while two-time American champion Alysa Liu is third with 71.42 points as she aims for her first Olympic spot. The women’s event ends on Friday with the free skate. Defending champion Bradie Tennell retired earlier in the week with a foot injury.

A selection committee will consider the performance of the skaters in national and international competitions over the past year when awarding Olympic places. Three male singles competitors, three female singles competitors, three ice dance teams and two pairs teams will travel to Beijing.

Chen, who finished 11th at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, was noted by the judges on Thursday for under-rotating the second jump of her triple lutz-triple toe loop combination. Her superb artistry saved her, as did the deep emotion she felt during a revised version of the Requiem for a Dream program that she used in the 2014-15 season. I’m really proud of the way I delivered the program, Chen said. It was definitely a risk to change my short program coming here, but I also knew it would be risky if I kept something that I just didn’t like.

Liu was a phenomenal jumper as a young teenager, but she lost her regularity as she got older. Newly eligible for the Olympics at 16, she fell on her first jump, a triple axis. She recovered and had a good triple-triple combination later in her program. She said she won’t be attempting a quadruple jump on Friday. I’m pretty happy with what I did, Liu said. I had a great time skating here with the crowd.

Karen Chen competes in the US figure skating championships on Thursday.

(Matthieu Stockman / Getty Images)

In one of the most emotional moments, Gracie Gold, who won U.S. titles in 2014 and 2016 before anxiety and depression derailed her career, peaked in her courageous comeback. Gold, 26, put on a strong and expressive performance at East of Eden to place sixth with 67.61 points. I was upset that I did everything you can really want, she said. Los Angeles’ Starr Andrews, who skated to his own recorded voice from At Last, was 11th with 59.43 points.

Earlier Thursday, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc executed a demanding and elegant short program to set a national record for pairs skaters and take the lead after the first part of the competition.

Their score of 79.39 (44.54 points for technical elements and 34.85 for program elements) broke the record of 77.48 points set minutes earlier by training Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson. at Great Park Ice.

Catalang and Johnson received a standing ovation for their assured performance at Come Together. Cain-Gribble and Johnson also received an enthusiastic reception for their program The White Crow. We were delighted, said Cain-Gribble, who developed asthma after contracting COVID-19 last summer. We knew we had to be perfect because of the schedule ahead.

Calalang and Johnson, who were second at two previous US championships, had 43.25 points for their technical elements and 34.23 points for their program components. Calalang was suspended a year ago after testing positive for a banned substance, but her sentence was lifted in October after it was determined that a substance in cosmetics she had used had metabolized. in a form of prohibited stimulant. She thanked Johnson for supporting her as her eligibility was in doubt. It made us so strong as partners and as people, she said in a press conference after the competition.

The pairs competition will end on Saturday, with the free skating phase. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who also train at Irvine and were favored to repeat as United States champions, stepped down on Wednesday after Frazier tested positive for COVID-19. They were planning to apply for a contingent for an Olympic spot on condition that he proves his full recovery.

Elliott signaled from a distance.

