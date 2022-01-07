Vaccination warrant cases to be heard by the United States Supreme Court on Friday – Deadline





The United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two key legal challenges against the Biden administration’s authority over vaccination warrants on Friday.

The public can listen to the pleadings on the Supreme Court’s website or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also broadcast the hearings.

The first case, National Federation of Independent Enterprises v. Department of Labor, is the largest. In this case, the Biden administration is trying to impose a vaccine or testing warrant on companies with more than 100 employees.

The second case, Biden v. Missouri, will review a vaccination mandate for health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding.

Both cases were accelerated last month. Judges will decide whether the warrants can remain in place while challenges continue in lower courts.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s mandate, released Nov. 5, requires all employers with 100 or more employees to require employees to be fully immunized or tested every week. It also imposes masks at work. The mandate would cover about two-thirds of American workers.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit reinstated the warrant after another court suspended it, leading to challenges asking the Supreme Court to freeze that decision. The decision of the 6th Circuit is still in effect.

The second case also has broad implications. In November, the Department of Health and Human Services demanded that all healthcare workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs be fully immunized, a universe of more than 10 million workers.

Since the cases have been closed on an urgent basis, decisions should be rendered promptly.

