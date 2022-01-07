COVID-19: Top vacation destinations revealed as bookings surge as UK travel restrictions ease | UK News





Travel agencies say overseas vacation demand is picking up again with the easing of COVID-19 travel rules and could reach pre-pandemic levels in a few months.

Reservations surged after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that he would ease testing and quarantine requirements on arrivals.

From 4am on Friday, fully vaccinated travelers arriving in the UK and under the age of 18 no longer need to undergo a pre-departure lateral flow test.

They can do lateral flow testing instead of the more expensive PCR version for post-arrival testing from 4am on Sunday, and the change could save a family of four around £300.

According to a survey of 2,000 UK consumers conducted by travel trade group Abta, Spain ranked first as the most visited international destination this year, followed by the United States, France, Italy and Greece.

But what about the COVID situation in these popular hotspots?

Image: People line up to take a free side-flow COVID test in Madrid, Spain.

Spain

Under current regulations, any traveler who has recovered from COVID-19 or has been fully vaccinated can travel to Spain without additional entry rules, even if the country of origin is on the country’s risk list.

COVID-19 infections are still on the rise across Spain as Spain grapples with a sixth wave of the virus due to highly contagious strains of omicrons.

As of Christmas Eve, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has introduced the use of face masks outdoors in an attempt to contain tension.

However, face coverings are not compulsory during exercise, at the beach or in the pool as long as 1.5m social distance is maintained.

[사진=뉴욕타임스스퀘어에코로나19검사를위해줄을선사람들]

Us

The US relaxed travel restrictions in early November before the Omicron variant hit.

Entry was suspended for non-citizens who had stayed or attempted to enter Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe for 14 days.

However, most foreign citizens who have been vaccinated can enter the United States.

Prior to boarding a flight to the United States, most passengers must present a negative COVID-19 test result one day prior to travel.

Currently, anyone over the age of 2 years who has not been vaccinated must wear a mask in public indoors, but not outdoors.

People are required to wear face coverings on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transport to and from the United States, and inside transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Image: Masked citizens and tourists walk on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

France

People wishing to travel from the UK to France, whether vaccinated or not, can only travel for an essential reason.

From Thursday, people can travel to the UK and France for work-related reasons that require on-site visits, which cannot be deferred and travelers must present proof of their employer.

France has eased travel restrictions during the festival after British citizens protested that they could not return home via the Eurotunnel.

Last month in Paris, as they struggled to cope with an omicron surge, wearing a mask was made compulsory even outdoors.

Image: A visitor shows a painted pass at the entrance to the Roman Forum in Rome, Italy.

Italy

If you are arriving in Italy by air, land or sea, regardless of your vaccination status, you may be randomly tested for COVID on arrival until January 31.

If you are traveling from the UK and can prove that you are fully vaccinated with a negative PCR test, you can enter Italy without self-isolation.

Travelers must wear a mask at all times when using public transport in Italy, but this rule does not apply outdoors.

Everyone must also maintain a distance of at least 1 meter only on high-speed trains where there are no social distancing rules.

From October, cultural venues, including theaters, movie theaters and concert halls, have been able to operate at full capacity.

Image: A store clerk checks a customer’s vaccination certificate in Athens, Greece.

Greece

People traveling to Greece are required to fill out a passenger locating form (PLF) and proof of negative PCR or rapid antigen COVID test.

In response to the surge in Omicron, the government reintroduced mandatory outdoor use last month.

You must also wear a double or high protective mask on public transport and in supermarkets.

All travelers, whether vaccinated or not, are advised to undergo a lateral flow or PCR test on the 2nd and 4th days after entry.

Travel to pre-COVID levels ‘until spring’

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays and the leisure airline Jet2.com, said the company has been hugely popular with travel to mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Turkey and Greece.

“The easing of travel restrictions is good news for the travel industry and vacationers alike, and has traditionally been done during a very busy time for booking vacations,” he said.

“We’ve seen an immediate and dramatic surge in bookings since the government announcement, and we’re heading towards pre-pandemic levels. This shows just how much demand there is among those looking for a much-needed vacation.”

Tui also saw the largest booking surges in Mexico and the Canary region.

A travel agency spokeswoman said Johnson’s announcement “has given the British confidence that travel will once again be easier and cheaper”.

She continued: “We have already seen an immediate and strong booking growth and we now expect bookings to normalize for the summer of 2022.

“January is traditionally the busiest month for vacation bookings and demand has not yet reached pre-COVID-19 levels, so we need to see continued confidence in travel to allow the industry to fully recover.”

Meanwhile, luxury travel agency Kuoni predicts that travel will reach pre-epidemic levels by spring.

CEO Derek Jones said easing testing regulations “should be the beginning of an end to the coronavirus blocking international travel.”

“We expect travel to return 90% to 2019 levels before the end of spring,” he said.

“We’re already seeing an increase in calls and travel inquiries as confidence builds.”

