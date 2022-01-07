UK Snow: 6 inches from -4C Freeze as Dangerous Ice Warning issued





A school bus and truck collide today in Glasgow, Scotland, and a frozen winter storm is causing serious problems on some roads in the UK.

BBC Weather: Cold temperatures and little snow in the UK

A more urgent weather warning was issued as a school bus collided with a truck as the road fell into chaos.

Six inches of snow is expected after overnight temperatures of minus 4 degrees make the roads ‘like an ice rink’.

A bus and truck collided in Glasgow this morning, some driving abandoned vehicles by the side of the road.

The Meteorological Agency has said there will be heavy snowfall in the north of England and the highlands of Scotland.

They have issued an emergency weather alert amid fears that it could snow for six hours as a blizzard hits parts of the UK.

Many traffic accidents have already been reported

video:

Matt Wilkinson/Stella Pictures Ltd)

A new yellow alert was issued this afternoon for Wales, Tayside and Fife, North East England and the East Midlands.

Manchester, Lancashire, Cumbria, Merseyside, Yorkshire, West Midlands and Derbyshire should be prepared for snow, forecasters say.

10,000 5 Common Winter Driving Mistakes That Can Damage UK Weather: ‘Thunder’ Forecast from the Weather Service – Will It Fall in Your Area?

They also warn that thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the UK.

Meteorologist Grahame Madge said ‘thunder’ would hit lands warmed by cold fronts from the west, with out-of-season temperatures.

Chart that snow will bring big problems to the road

Thunderstorms are made like summer thunderstorms. The layer of air closer to the ground must be warmer than the layer of air above it, but still must be cold enough to create snow.

Forecasters said lightning could cause temporary power outages, but icy conditions could disrupt trips.

There is also a risk of a ‘temporary snowstorm’ on some roads in the highlands.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects occasional difficult driving conditions on the higher routes. Some injuries from slips and falls on ice. Some untreated roads, pavements and bike lanes may have ice patches. Some roads and railroads may be affected by longer travel times due to road, bus and train services.”

It’s really snowing in Inverness, Scotland.

Meteorologist Richard Miles said: “The past few days and Christmas will be colder than usual.

“We are going to enter a period when temperatures drop significantly.”

Dangerous weather conditions can bring up to 10 cm of snow on the highlands, and in some areas there is a high risk of dangerous ice sheets and lightning strikes.

The British have witnessed a resurgence of winter weather with sandy roads on the roads as the British Meteorological Agency predicts travel disruptions.

Much of Scotland and much of northern England have been warned.

Meteorologist Alex Deakin said, “The weather continues to change throughout the year and will continue into the weekend with more clouds and rain influx over Saturday and quite strong winds.”

Temperatures are expected to plummet in the coming weeks, and mercury could drop as low as -10C.

Bookmaker Coral now has the coldest weather on record for January 6/4.

A weather warning has been issued

video:

AFP via Getty Images)

Coral’s John Hill said: “We’ve enjoyed mild, out of season temperatures over the past few days, but these are expected to break down later this week.

“The snowfall and sub-zero temperatures cut the odds of ending this month with a record cold January in half.”

BBC meteorologist Matt Taylor has warned viewers of the BBC Breakfast that “winter snow and snow cover will continue throughout today.”

The postman had a hard time this morning in Barnsley.

video:

Dad)

Follow warnings about extensive travel disruptions and difficult driving conditions.

He said: “Many people will wake up to this scene, there will be a blizzard and some areas will be covered with snow.

“And it will continue throughout today, with chilly winds blowing mainly from the north and west with winter showers.

“The band of clouds that made it rain yesterday is gone.

However, while there was confusion for some, others enjoyed playing in the snow outside

video:

AFP via Getty Images)

“This large cloud mass from the Atlantic Ocean will roll in tomorrow, bringing more lasting rain.”

He continued, “In the meantime, a lump of clouds is coming in and causing hail and thunder everywhere.

“Some of these are a pretty icy start this morning. A few centimeters of snow are falling. Mainly on the hills, but there are also some low places for a while.”

Driving conditions were dangerous for many people

video:

Dad)

The Korea Meteorological Administration expects the eastern part of the country to be dry today.

He added that the thermometer will record between 2 and 7 degrees Celsius nationwide, but “it will be a few degrees cooler than that.”

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that up to 15 centimeters of snow would fall in the highlands, 2 to 5 centimeters in the lowlands, and up to 15 centimeters in the lowlands.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge says the British are being shocked by the system because strong winds can feel as cold as minus 2 degrees Celsius.

Not everyone can stay warm this winter

video:

Dad)

It must be colder, but you have to think about wearing layers when you go out.”

The wind won’t be pretty, so you may need anything to block the wind.

Changing conditions are expected for the rest of January, with wet and windy weather expected, with dry and sunny periods expected.

It is after a mild December with warm New Year’s Eve days recorded.

