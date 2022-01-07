Energy costs: what can the UK government do to avoid a cost of living crisis?





Protesters call for action on fuel poverty in London in November 2021

Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The shock of rising energy rates from sky-high wholesale gas prices has already squeezed UK household budgets, shut down industrial plants and triggered the collapse of 28 energy suppliers, including Bulb. Now the problem is on the verge of escalating into a major cost of living crisis.

By 7 February, Ofgem, the energy regulator in England, Scotland and Wales, will announce a new level of regulated price caps protecting 15 million customers. If effective in April, the average annual cost of dual fuel energy could surge 50% by 1925, according to analyst Cornwall Insight.

Adam Scorer of the fuel poverty charity National Energy Action says the steep rise in unmitigated consequences could be an avalanche of debt or heating rationers. Reducing heating, humidity and cold will make you sick, keep your children from homeschooling, and work from home will reduce productivity, he says.

Energy UK’s Emma Pinchbeck said the scale of the overnight hike would impact the broader economy well beyond vulnerable customers by next year.

This is why the UK government is talking about the energy industry and the short-term way to mitigate energy growth. Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng met with industry insiders on January 5, but the government was silent on the plan. The thing is, there is little debate about how to act.

The 5% VAT cut on energy rates, which has been promoted by both the opposition Labor and Conservative parties, has received a lot of attention. Aside from paying less taxes, there are two downsides. The first is a blunt tool that helps both the rich and the poor. The bigger problem, Scorer says, is only a small savings, estimated at around 90 per year.

In contrast, if the government provided direct financial assistance to some households, the average annual bill could be reduced by as much as $500. This will probably be a big ticket, says Craig Lowrey of Cornwall Insight. Scorer says support can be provided by extending eligibility for existing plans for vulnerable clients, offering 140 warm home discounts, increasing the amount of the offer and making sure everyone already eligible can benefit.

While some lawmakers have called for an end to environmental levies that support wind farms and other green measures, the government will want to avoid being considered anti-green. Instead, the levy can be converted from an energy bill to a general tax. This could save about 160 people per year for 15 million customers covered by the price cap. This option is attractive because it has been discussed before, and paying the action through energy bills is regressive. The thought is already over. It certainly has potential, Lowrey says.

Other options under consideration include a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers, which will not be popular within the government. A more likely prospect is using loans to defer reimbursement of failed suppliers.

But Pinchbeck says options like lowering VAT or shifting dues would be welcomed by the energy industry, but would require intervention in energy wholesale costs. That’s because 1030 of a future 1925 banknote will be the wholesale price. Pinchbeck says you have to do something with the wholesale cost.

One idea for supplier Octopus Energy is to use $20 billion of government loans to help mitigate rising wholesale costs, allowing suppliers to stagger price increases over time. Another idea is to agree on a wholesale price by mimicking a contract for a difference mechanism used to support renewable energy. Above this price, the supplier receives money from the government and returns money below it.

But disrupting wholesale prices could have unintended consequences, such as hindering investors and businesses investing billions of pounds in power plants to help the UK reach net zero, Lowrey says. That’s why, says Pinchbeck, any intervention on wholesale costs must be time-limited.

Whichever option is chosen, most will only add to the financial pain. That’s the amount of money you’ll have to get back from somewhere, Lowrey says. He says there may not be a single silver bullet option, but there may be silver buckshots of multiple actions implemented.

However, this is only a short-term way to mitigate the massive price increase. When the cap is reviewed in August, and what are the long-term options for keeping the country from returning to this position for years to come? Producing more gas in the UK won’t make a difference because it’s a global commodity, but it’s worth considering storing more gas, says Pinchbeck.

A long-term solution is clear, she says. Improve energy efficiency, reduce methane gas in your home [switching away from gas boilers], and diversify the power sector, relying less on geopolitics and gas markets and more on beautiful offshore wind and nuclear and hydrogen.

Additional information on the following topics:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2303699-energy-crisis-what-can-the-uk-government-do-to-help-cut-fuel-bills/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos