US Steps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories





The energy transition is driving the next commodities supercycle, with huge prospects for technology makers, energy traders and investors. Indeed, new energy research provider BloombergNEF estimates that the global transition will require an estimated $ 173 trillion in investment in energy supply and infrastructure over the next three decades, with renewables expected to supply 85% of our needs. energies by 2050.

The transition from ICEs to EVs has become a focal point of the global electrification campaign. In 2020, global sales of electric vehicles increased 39% year on year to 3.1 million units, an impressive achievement in the midst of a major health crisis. Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), however, says 2021 is “yet another record-breaking year for electric vehicle sales worldwide”, with around 5.6 million units sold, an 83% growth year-on-year. annual sales and a 168% increase over 2019 sales. BNEF forecasts annual sales of electric vehicles to approach 30 million units worldwide by 2030.

This means that the world will need a massive increase in the production of electric batteries. Indeed, the DOE says the global lithium battery market is expected to grow 5-10 times over the next decade.

Fortunately, the United States appears to be up to the task.

According to the US Department of Energy, 13 new battery cell giga factories are expected to be commissioned in the United States by 2025.

In addition to Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) new “Gigafactory Texas” in Austin, Ford Motors (NYSEF) has lined up three gigafactory; one in northeast Memphis, TN; and two in central KY, the latter two being a joint venture between the company and South Korean conglomerate SK Innovations.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) plans to build no less than four gigafactories, one being a joint venture with LG Chem (OTCPK: LGCLF) and the other three being joint ventures with LG Energy Solution (LGES). LGES is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicle batteries, supplying products like Tesla and General Motors. LG Energy Solution has requested preliminary approval for an IPO that the IFR publication has estimated could bring in $ 10 billion to $ 12 billion, by far the biggest ever listing in South Korea. LGES has announced plans to invest more than $ 4.5 billion in its battery plant in the United States by 2025.

Meanwhile, SK Innovations plans to build two battery factories northeast of Atlanta, Georgia; Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) is partnering with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI to build two factories in locations yet to be determined while Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK: VWAGY) each plan to build a gigafactory in southeast Greensboro, NC, and Chattanooga, TN, respectively.

Annual sales of electric passenger vehicles (battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs))

Global demand projections for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles

Source: US Department of Energy

Battery investments

Many energy experts, including the Energy Information Administration (EIA), UBS, BloombergNEF, S&P Market Intelligence, Wood Mackenzie, and others, are extremely optimistic about the prospects for the battery storage industry, both short and long. long term. – as the clean energy campaign gains momentum.

Solar power and wind power are at the center of our green power, both of which are expected to contribute nearly half of the global energy mix by 2050 according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. The intermittent nature of these renewable sources, however, means that large-scale storage is absolutely essential if the world is to successfully move away from a heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

The sharp increase in lithium-ion battery production since 2010 can be attributed to huge improvements in technology from a cost and performance perspective.

Over the past decade, an 85% drop in prices has fueled a revolution in lithium-ion battery technology, making electric vehicles and large-scale commercial battery deployments a reality for the first time in history. .

The next decade will be defined by a massive increase in large-scale storage.

US utilities are trying to reduce emissions by implementing utility scale battery storage units (one megawatt (MW) or higher power capacity).

In March 2019, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) announced plans to build a 409 MW energy storage project in Florida that will be powered by large-scale solar power.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) plans to replace its Comanche coal units with a $ 2.5 billion investment in renewable energy and battery storage, including 707 MW of solar PV, 1,131 megawatts (MW) of wind power and 275 MW of battery storage in the state of Colorado.

In October, Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) announced plans to build an energy storage project at the Anderson Civic Center in Carolina, including investments of up to $ 500 million in battery storage projects for a year. 300 MW power generation capacity.

Interestingly, those utilities that invest heavily in renewables outperformed their peers, with a return of 33.7%, 31.1% and 17.6%, respectively, compared to the return of 13.3. % of industry last year.

The outlook for the battery storage industry is as optimistic as it gets.

According to the EIA, utility-scale battery storage capacity in the United States more than quadrupled between 2014 (214 MW) and March 2019 (899 MW). The organization predicts that industrial-scale battery storage capacity could exceed 2,500 MW by 2023, a 180% increase, assuming currently planned additions are completed without any operating capacity. current is withdrawn.

UBS estimates that the US energy storage market could reach $ 426 billion over the next decade.

Source: EIA

Demand for battery metals explodes

BNEF predicts that by 2030 the battery sector’s consumption of lithium and nickel will be at least 5 times higher than current levels, while the demand for cobalt, used in many types of batteries, will increase by approximately 70%. Meanwhile, various EV and battery products such as copper, manganese, iron, phosphorus, and graphite, all required for clean energy technologies and power grid expansion, will see sharp increases in power. Requirement.

Other energy experts are equally optimistic.

According to a recent analysis by Eurasia Review, prices for copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium could reach all-time highs during a sustained and unprecedented period in a net zero emissions scenario, the total value of production increasing by more than four for the period 2021-2040, and even rivaling the total value of crude oil production.

Analysts say in a net zero emissions scenario, the boom in demand for metals could cause the value of metals production to more than quadruple, totaling $ 13 trillion accumulated over the next two decades. for the four metals alone. This could rival the estimated value of oil production in a net zero emissions scenario over the same period, making the four metals macro-relevant for inflation, trade and production, and providing important deals to producers of raw materials.

Estimated real cumulative income for global production of selected energy transition metals, 2021-40 (billion 2020 US dollars)

Source: Eurasia Review

By Alex Kimani for Oil Octobers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/US-Ramps-Up-Battery-Production-With-13-New-Gigafactories.html

