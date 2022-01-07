Whats Driving Record Covid Hospitalizations Among American Children





Top line

The number of children hospitalized with Covid-19 has reached record levels in the United States, a worrying trend according to experts is due to low vaccination rates and the contagious variant of omicron and could be made worse by unique complications caused by the way the strain infects the lungs.

a record number of children with Covid-19 are hospitalized.

Getty Images Highlights

An average of 672 children were admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 every day last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than double the average from the previous week.

Cases among American children have also reached record highs, according to data released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, with more than 325,000 new cases of Covid-19 in children during the week ending December 30, up 64% from the previous week.

Experts and officials say the two trends are likely related, meaning that the increase in hospitalizations is the unfortunate result of more children contracting the virus rather than omicron causing more serious illness than it does. other variants (early evidence suggests it causes less severe disease in adults and children).

There are several factors behind the surge in pediatric cases, including the spread of omicrometric data suggesting the variant could be up to three times more infectious than delta, the CDC said, and it is better at to escape protection against vaccines or previous infections and children being more vulnerable to infection.

Children are the least vaccinated group in the United States: the vaccination rate remains relatively low at 25% in 5-11 year olds and 64% in 12-17 year old with at least one dose, children under 5 years old are not eligible for vaccination at all, and adolescents aged 12 -15 just became eligible for booster shots on Wednesday (research suggests it’s also possible that omicron may escape natural immunity which protected children against other variants).

As the least vaccinated group in the United States, Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Forbes it was not surprising to see cases and hospitalizations increase in children. , although the rated hospitals now regularly test admissions for Covid-19 and some children will have been hospitalized for other reasons.

What we don’t know

There is still a lot to be understood about omicron and its impact on children, but it is possible that the variant could cause unique complications that are not present with other strains of coronavirus. Recent research suggests that the variant is less successful than other strains at infecting lung cells, instead remaining in the upper respiratory tract. Perhaps that is why it is so contagious, but also a good thing in terms of the severity of the disease, which potentially means milder disease. For children, however, this change could mean more serious illness, as they are much more vulnerable to complications from upper respiratory conditions than adults and the results can be much more serious. With the surge in hospital cases, reports are emerging of pediatric units of young children positive for Covid with this type of respiratory complications.

Tangent

About 39,000 children were hospitalized during the 2019 flu season, according to CDC estimates. The agency estimated that about 10 million children had symptomatic influenza infections during that time. The American Academy of Pediatrics reported that some 7.9 million children tested positive for Covid-19 during the pandemic, more than one in 10 American children and, according to CDC data from August 2020, the oldest available, some 80,000 children were admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 during the pandemic. The flu has claimed the lives of 372 children during the 2019 season. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,046 children have died from Covid-19.

Crucial quote

Vaccines are essential for reducing risks to children, Adalja said, noting that they are usually spared from serious illness. Greater vaccination in adults will mean the virus poses less of a threat to unvaccinated children, Adalja added, and the more children are vaccinated, the less of a threat the virus poses to them.

Key context

The rise in pediatric hospitalizations comes as schools grapple with planned or forced closings and coronavirus cases rise across demographics. Children are much less likely to develop serious illness from Covid-19 than adults, but can and do develop a life-threatening illness. Despite the availability of vaccines, uptake in children slowed after early high demand. Polls indicate that many parents are unwilling or unsure of whether to vaccinate their children, and the new variant does not appear to persuade many unvaccinated to change their mind.

Further reading

Spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations among U.S. children sparks new concerns at Omicron (Reuters)

Covid hospitalizations among American children soar as schools under pressure (Guardian)

Crossing the barrier that protects children against serious illnesses linked to Covid-19 (Forbes)

Record number of children hospitalized with Covid-19 in the United States (Forbes)

Here’s how reluctance to the Covid-19 vaccine has (and hasn’t) changed over the course of 2021 (Forbes)

Comprehensive coverage and live updates on the coronavirus

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2022/01/06/whats-driving-record-covid-hospitalizations-among-us-kids/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos