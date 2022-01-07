US Women’s Open Golf Tournament Scholarship Rises to $ 10 Million at Legendary Courses





Long regarded as the premier event in women’s golf, the US Women’s Open now has cash prizes and future venues to match.

The United States Golf Association announced Friday that the stock market will nearly double this year to $ 10 million, by far the richest in women’s golf and the best prizes in women’s sport.

The purse was $ 5.5 million when Yuka Saso won at the Olympic club last year.

The USGA was instrumental in making this possible one main sponsor – ProMedica, an Ohio-based nonprofit integrated health organization serving 28 states.

With support from ProMedica, the US Women’s Open purse is expected to grow to $ 11 million and possibly $ 12 million over the next five years.

“This is a big step for women’s sports around the world. Our players are working very hard to be competitive, to travel the circuit,” said Juli Inkster, five-time USGA champion. “Sometimes you feel like you are doing it and you are not being rewarded for your hard work. ProMedica gives these ladies the opportunity to play for a lot of money… It will make or destroy their year. Their lives.”

Along with the huge cash win, the USGA is sending the women to some of the classic US Open models that have been hosting the men’s event for decades. This list includes a return to Oakmont and Pinehurst # 2, as well as Riviera, Oakland Hills, Merion, Inverness and Interlachen.

The USGA said Pinehurst in North Carolina would host the Men’s and Women’s Open over the following weeks in 2029, just like on their successful debut in 2014. Martin Kaymer won that US Open and Michelle Wie won her first major tournament at the US Women’s Open. next week.

This is the USGA’s first major initiative since Mike Whan, the former LPGA Tour commissioner, took over as CEO last summer.

“The USGA is proud to host championships that not only provide an incredible stage for athletes, but also give young players something to dream of,” said Whan. “For over 75 years, the US Women’s Open has been the one every little girl, in every country of the world, has dreamed of winning.”

He said the partnership with ProMedica helps achieve this. The health group will also be a marketing partner of the USGA, and its ProMedica Impact fund will be the official charity of the Women’s Open. The fund is committed to raising more than $ 1 billion over eight years for programs to improve individual and community health.

“We will strive to change the game and what it means for young women around the world to reach new heights every year,” said Whan.

The Women’s Open is scheduled for June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge in North Carolina, and then moves to Pebble Beach, California for the first time the following year. Pebble Beach was already on the program.

Pine Needles has a short but strong history of the Women’s Open, with a roster of champions that includes Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Cristie Kerr.

The future lineup is littered with historic courses, such as Riviera and Merion, which have hosted the US Open over the years.

“Imagine having a young daughter who dreams of pursuing a career in golf, and you can tell this young girl that your dream should now include names like Erin Hills, Inverness, Oakmont, Merion, Interlachen. It’s the changing game. , the places where we play, ”Whan said.

Most notable on the list was Oakland Hills. The Detroit-area course recently underwent a major renovation under the direction of Gil Hanse, whose architectural firm was chosen to design the Rio Olympic golf course for the 2016 Olympics.

Oakland Hills has long been trying to win a US Open for the seventh time. This is where Ben Hogan is famous for “bringing this course, this monster” to his knees when he won the Open in 1951, but he hasn’t hosted the Men’s Open since 1996.

Hogan also won in 1948 at Riviera in Los Angeles, now the site of the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour. It remains one of the West Coast’s most legendary stops, but was considered to lack room for all the infrastructure required for a men’s major.

Inverness in Toledo, Ohio recently hosted the Solheim Cup. The Women’s Open also returns to Interlachen outside Minneapolis for the first time since Inbee Park won their first Women’s Open in 2008. This will be played in 2030, with Bobby Jones’ 100th birthday winning the US Open in his “impregnable quadrilateral” sweep of the four greatest golf tournaments of its time.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much the winner would receive at the US Women’s Open. Saso earned a little more than the stock market’s typical 18%, with the USGA wanting to offer the biggest payout at $ 1 million.

Information from Charlotte Gibson of ESPN and The Associated Press was used in this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/33013503/us-women-open-golf-tournament-purse-soars-10-million-fabled-courses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos