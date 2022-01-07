



UK nuclear production has plunged to its lowest level since 1982, Carbon Brief analysis shows.

A 9% reduction in the UK in 2021 due to aging and blackouts at aging nuclear power plants contributed to a record 17 TWh reduction in low-carbon electricity last year, while wind power also fell by 15%.

The government aims to have a fully decarbonized power system by 2035, but recent figures show that it is going in the wrong direction. Figures are based on Carbon Brief analysis of data from BM Reports and the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

They show that the carbon intensity of power generation increased by almost 10% last year, from a record low of 183 gCO2/kWh in 2020 to 199 g of carbon dioxide (CO2) per kilowatt-hour (gCO2/kWh).

This is because power generation from fossil fuels has increased by about 9% compared to a year ago, with nearly 90% of that coming from higher gas production. Coal’s share increased slightly over the previous year but remained below 2%, while gas increased its share from 34% to 37%.

Nevertheless, while the 2020 coronavirus lockdown has barely recovered demand, low-carbon sources generated more than half of UK electricity in 2021, including 19% wind, 14% nuclear, 12% biomass and 4% solar.

plunging nucleus

A lot of recent headlines have focused on Germany’s planned strategy to stop using nuclear power, including shutting down three of its remaining six reactors earlier this year.

However, few have pointed to a significant, albeit forced, decline not because of policy choices, but rather because of policy choices, as aging reactors reach the end of their lifespan in countries including France and the UK.

Electricity production from UK nuclear power plants will decrease by an additional 9% in 2021 to just 46 TWh, less than half of the 1998 high and the lowest level in nearly 40 years.

This is illustrated in the figure below, which tabulates the expansion of nuclear power production in the UK and its corresponding decline.

Electricity production from nuclear power plants in the UK, terawatt-hours (TWh), 1920-2021. Source: BEIS and Carbon Brief analysis. Joe Goodman chart from Carbon Brief with Highcharts.

The current generation of the UK’s nuclear fleet is set to decline further as all of its reactors reach their planned retirement point, with the exception of Suffolk’s Sizewell B, where the reactors will be shut down by 2030.

Two new reactors at Hinkley Point C in Somerset are expected to go live later this year, and the government hopes to secure a deal for the same plant in Sizewell C at this Congress.

Together, these new nuclear power plants will roughly replace current nuclear production.

(The government is also supporting the development of small reactors, with the first one hoped to be operational in the early 2030s.)

low carbon

The UK wind farm has had a difficult year in 2021 as well. Capacity increased due to the lowest average wind speed in 10 years, but generation decreased by about 15%.

Reduced daylight hours and below-average rainfall have resulted in solar and hydroelectricity declining by 9% and 26%, respectively, with little change in the reported capacity of the two sources.

This, coupled with a decline in nuclear production, means that the UK’s low-carbon generation has recorded its biggest decline ever, to 17 TWh (see chart below).

Top: Electricity generation from low-carbon sources and fossil fuels, TWh. Middle: UK electricity share by source, %, 1920-2021. Bottom: Generation by Source, TWh, 1920-2021. Source: BEIS and Carbon Brief analysis. Joe Goodman chart from Carbon Brief with Highcharts.

Despite record declines in 2021, low-carbon sources still generated more than half (51%) of UK electricity, with fossil fuels accounting for 39% and importing another 8%, as can be seen in the chart above.

In part, this is due to little increase in demand from the lockdown lows seen in 2020 (bottom panel).

Another contributor was Norway’s North Sea Link and France’s IFA2, two new interconnecting cables that helped increase electricity revenues despite prolonged outages on existing IFA1 cross-channel cables.

The remaining 3% of the 2021 mix came from pumped hydro storage (1%) and other sources (2%) (including growing battery storage sites in the UK, including waste incinerators).

change the mix

The chart below shows a more granular picture of UK electricity production since 2010, with renewables broken down into components.

Shows that growth in power generation from gas (dark blue, up 9%) and imports (red, up 37%) in 2021 offset a decline in low-carbon supply.

UK electricity production by source, terawatt-hours, 2010-2021. Source: BEIS and Carbon Brief analysis. Joe Goodman chart from Carbon Brief with Highcharts.

Notably, despite an increase last year, gas production is about 8% below 2019 levels and well below previous highs, nearly a third lower than 2010 fuel production.

Similarly, with coal generation (black) rising by 12%, fuel was well below the 2019 figure and remains at historically low levels. Carbon Brief analysis showed that there was no coal power generation for 90 days in 2021, down from 180 days in 2020, but still 83 days in 2019 and more than 21 days in 2018.

The combined power generation of coal and gas last year was 127 TWh, which is 55% lower than the 2010 level. Meanwhile, imports reached a record high of 25 TWh, accounting for 8% of the total mix.

The chart also shows a sharp decline in wind power generation in 2021 (light blue) as above-average wind conditions in 2020 change to the lowest average wind speed in a decade.

Biomass has grown by 2% to account for 12% of UK electricity in 2021, or nearly a third of all renewable energy. About two-thirds of biomass production comes from plant biomass, primarily wood pellets burned at Lynemouth, Northumberland, and Drax plants, Yorkshire. The rest came from landfill gas, sewage gas or a series of smaller sites based on anaerobic digestion.

The Government Advisory Climate Change Commission (CCC) has said the UK must step out of its large-scale biomass power plants when existing subsidy contracts expire in 2027.

Using biomass to produce electricity is not zero carbon and in some circumstances can cause more emissions than fossil fuels. What’s more, there are more valuable uses for the world’s limited biomass feedstock, including carbon sequestration and difficult-to-mitigate sectors with few alternatives, the CCC says.

Completely decarbonised?

The UK government has set an ambition to fully decarbonize its electricity system by 2035 as part of its strategy to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

This means making the carbon intensity of the grid lower or at least very close to zero in the amount of CO2 emitted per unit of power generation.

There has been rapid and steady progress towards this goal over the past decade, with carbon intensity decreasing for the eighth consecutive year, from 486 gCO2/kWh in 2012 to 183 gCO2/kWh in 2020.

But to compensate for the decline in low-carbon production, the rise of fossil fuels over the past few years means that the carbon intensity of UK electricity has increased by 9% to 199gCO2/kWh, Carbon Brief estimates.

To fully decarbonize the grid by 2035, about 40% of the demand currently met by fossil fuels must be replaced by low-carbon sources. At the same time, as the share of heat and transport increases, demand is expected to grow by around 15% by 2035.

This problem is illustrated in the figure below, which shows the current UK electricity production configuration on the left and the 2035 situation rounded up on the right.

The figure shows that despite current plans and relatively favorable assumptions, there is a gap between what is needed to fully decarbonize the grid. The shortfall will be filled with fossil fuels, destroying the government’s ambitions in 2035.

UK electricity mix for 2021 (left) and 2035 (right) in terawatt hours. Source: Carbon Brief Analysis. Joe Goodman chart from Carbon Brief with Highcharts.

Fossil fuels, primarily gas, supplied around 40% of the UK’s electricity last year at around 130 TWh (dark gray). All of this must be replaced to meet the government’s ambitions.

For illustrative purposes, Carbon Brief assumes that imports and other sources will continue to supply about 30 TWh of electricity per year through 2035.

50 TWh of low-carbon electricity from existing nuclear power plants (purple wedges, left) will all disappear as they are all due to be shut down by 2035. This output is from the Hinkley C and proposed Sizewell C power plants under construction (bright purple, 25 TWh each).

Most of the UK’s existing renewable capacity is expected to have an average annual output of 130 TWh but will approach 120 TWh in 2021 but will continue to operate until 2035 (light yellow).

A significant portion of the biomass subsidy will expire in 2027, and the oldest wind and solar power plants will begin to come to life, but for the sake of explanation, the Carbon Brief assumes that all existing renewable capacity will continue to operate.

According to the existing Contract for Difference (CfD), an additional 9 GW (gigawatt) of offshore wind will be operational in the next few years, generating around 40 TWh per year (medium yellow).

The next CfD auction, which is ongoing and to announce results this summer, will secure 12 GW of additional capacity, including up to 5 GW of onshore renewables and 6-8 GW of offshore wind. This will be enough to generate approximately 50 TWh (dark yellow).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of 40 GW of offshore wind by 2030, which means an additional 12 to 14 GW of wind power already contracted or expected to obtain CfD at the next auction. Reaching this target will result in an additional low-carbon generation (light red) of approximately 60 TWh.

Assuming all of the above and given demand in 2035 as the government expects, there will still be a shortfall of around 20 TWh to fully decarbonize the grid (red).

If some of the UK’s existing renewable capacity is shut down, imports decline, or if plans and targets for new nuclear and offshore wind are not met, there will be a greater shortfall to fully decarbonize the grid in 2035 and risks include: . All gaps will be filled with fossil fuels.

On the other hand, if utility company EDF gets approval to extend the life of its 1.2 GW Sizewell B nuclear power plant beyond 2035, as it hopes, it will help reduce the low-carbon production shortage.

methodology

The figures in this article are drawn from Chapters 5 and 6 of BEIS Energy Trends and Carbon Brief analysis of data from BM Reports. Figures in BM Reports are for electricity supplied to the UK’s grid only and have been adjusted to include Northern Ireland.

In the Carbon Briefs analysis, the BM Reports figures were adjusted to account for the electricity used by on-site power plants and the power generated by power plants not connected to the high voltage national grid. This includes many onshore wind farms, industrial gas cogeneration plants, and power plants that burn landfill gas, waste or sewage gas.

The carbon intensity analysis is based on a methodology published by the National Grid ESO.

BEIS historical electricity data, including before 2009, are adjusted to reflect on-site generation and combined with income data from a separate BEIS data set.

The Times, Observer and Daily Express reported preliminary results of this same analysis.

