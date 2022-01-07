Covid cases in the United States continue to increase. When will Omicron peak?





People get tested in a Covid-19 mobile test van in Times Square in New York City.

The surge in cases linked to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could peak within a month in the United States, with cases in the worst-affected states starting to decline by the end of January, some experts say.

Earlier this week, the United States surpassed one million new daily cases of Covid-19, with the seven-day average increasing almost 100% to around 500,000 cases per day, said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a research note that they believe infections will peak in three to six weeks, with daily cases ranging between 900,000 and 1.2 million.

Jefferies analysts gave a similar estimate, writing on Thursday that the peak would be around four weeks away. Analysts estimate the number of infections will be up to 2.7 times higher than infections during the Delta variant wave last summer. Cumulative infections will reach around 57 million at most, they added.

So far, data indicates that Omicron infections are less serious. The risk of hospitalization appears to be between 40% and 66% lower for Omicron compared to Delta, according to various studies from the UK and preliminary data published by the Houston Methodist Hospital.

People in hospital required less intense respiratory support and had shorter hospital stays, possibly because Omicron does not appear to replicate as well in the lungs as other variants of Covid, a revealed the Houston study. Instead, Omicron might proliferate better in the upper respiratory tract, making it more contagious but less serious, according to recent animal studies reviewed by Dr.Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House.

The big caveat is this: we should not be complacent as the increased transmissibility () of Omicron could be negated by the sheer volume of the number of cases which may be of reduced severity but could still stress our hospital system, a Fauci said during a press briefing earlier this week.

Indeed, hospitalizations have increased as infections reach record levels. The number of new hospitalizations is up about 63% from last week to an average of 148,000 per day, Walensky said. The seven-day average of daily deaths rose to around 1,200, a 5% increase from the previous week, she added.

Omicron infects a large part of the population, especially those who were not previously infected or who were not vaccinated. Growing rates of hospitalization among children, who previously appeared to be free from infection, are a growing concern. The Food and Drug Administration and CDC recently cleared the Pfizer (ticker: PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) vaccines for children five to 17 years old, and expanded the booster dose clearance for children 12 and 12 years old. more.

Some experts see a silver lining in the high transmissibility variants. The current surge could die out as quickly as it has spread, as in South Africa, and provide certain levels of immunity. But even in the best-case scenario, doubts remain about how long the immunity from Omicron will last.

We’re going through some sort of transmission storm right now, and it’s quickly wearing out susceptible people, said Farley Cleghorn, global head of health practices at consultancy Palladium. One of the key quick questions is, if you get Omicron once and are not vaccinated, can you get it again? We don’t know the answer.

Herd immunity to symptomatic infection is virtually impossible to achieve, analysts at Jefferies said. But increasing vaccination rates combined with previous infections could help keep deaths relatively low by boosting the immune system, they said. As immunity wanes, a booster dose specific to Omicron may be needed to prevent serious illness, they added.

Cleghorn doesn’t think a specific dose of Omicron will be needed as long as people continue to be boosted, pointing to data indicating that currently available booster shots have increased effectiveness to over 70%. It is likely, however, that new and improved vaccines will be available and scientists will continue to develop improved versions of the vaccine as the virus evolves, he added.

Viruses rely on their ability to evade immune responses, and the coronavirus and its variants are no exception, said William Haseltine, infectious disease specialist and former professor at Harvard Medical School. He expects to see even more variants as the virus searches for ways to bypass existing immunity, whether as a result of infection or vaccination.

We are basing our plan on the hope that the virus will behave the way we want it to – that is, it will become less and less deadly, but there is no guarantee that will happen, he said. .

Experts will likely have a better idea of ​​the variant’s future trajectory and its impact in the United States after January, Cleghorn said. Deaths and hospitalizations tend to lag behind the number of cases, and many of the current figures still reflect Delta variant infections, he added.

At worst, the economic and social impact continues to exceed our ability to manage Omicron, he said. Ideally, everyone gets Omicron and we’re all immune, but that’s what I don’t have the capacity to say.

