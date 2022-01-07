Actual number of Covid deaths in US likely underestimated, experts say | US News





The actual number of deaths from the Covid pandemic in the United States is likely underestimated, due to the long-lasting and poorly understood effects of Covid infection and other fatal complications that have increased over the past two years .

We’re currently seeing the highest death rates we’ve seen in this company’s history, J Scott Davison, CEO of insurance company OneAmerica, told reporters on December 30.

Death rates are 40% higher than they were before the pandemic, he said, among people of working age between 18 and 64. Deaths among older Americans have also increased, with one in 100 Americans over 65 dying.

There have been approximately 942,431 additional deaths in the United States since February 2020, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Hispanic, black, Native American and Native Alaskan populations have been disproportionately affected with high death rates, research shows.

Previous crises are pale compared to the pandemic, Davison said. A 200-year disaster would represent a 10% increase over the pre-pandemic period [levels]. So 40% is unheard of.

Many deaths are not counted in the official Covid tally, he said, as they occur months after Covid infections. Deaths reported as Covid deaths dramatically underestimate the actual death losses among working-age people from the pandemic. Everything may not be Covid on their death certificates, but the deaths are in huge, huge numbers.

Besides deaths from Covid-19, drug overdoses, already a leading cause of death among working-age adults, and homicides have also increased during the pandemic.

Insurers are also seeing an increase in disability benefit claims first for short-term disability and now for long-term disability, due to both the long-term Covid and delayed care for other illnesses, as people haven’t been able to get the health care they need because hospitals are overrun, Davison said. This is a constant trend among all players in the insurance industry.

Deaths from the long Covid have been particularly difficult to track, as the virus may not be present at the time of death, but it has weakened organs or created new deadly diseases.

We almost saw the statistics being written down as we went along, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest. And the high rates of death and disability will only continue as more people become infected, he said.

We really don’t know what the tail of this thing looks like, Pollak said of long Covid. The further you go [from infection], the more time you have to potentially develop some sort of complications.

The high death rates did not surprise him, Pollak said, given the equally high case rates and the unknown effects of a new virus.

There is so much evidence for these long term effects of Covid that I naturally assumed people were realizing that, hey, were probably going to see a lot of road deaths not necessarily soon after infection, but indirectly as a result of infection, also as not only death but disability.

He expects these losses to continue as the pandemic increases and hospitals pass their breaking points.

People say the health care system was on the verge of collapsing and things like that, and I think it was probably beyond that point, Pollak said. We don’t really know what’s going to happen over the next month or so as all of these Omicron cases are affecting the healthcare system.

The crash in the latest wave comes on top of two years of overload and burnout, which could have serious long-term implications for healthcare.

Were going to come out with an incredibly diminished health care system because of what he went through, Pollak said. We have very serious long term consequences for our healthcare system which if we don’t address them you will see more disease, more preventable disease, be it Covid or otherwise, appear in the population with which we cannot. just not cope.

The economic fallout from the pandemic is likely to be felt for years to come, with continued labor shortages already being felt.

This shortage of workers that we knew is not going to go away, Pollak said.

In addition to the large number of people who have died, many become disabled, making it difficult for them and their caregivers to take on other jobs.

In the United States in particular, we just don’t have very good child care allowances, seniors allowances, family allowances, Pollak said. And until we have these things, people will choose to leave the workforce, if they can, to provide these services.

