Drag Race Season 14: How To Watch In The UK Is On Netflix?





Which queen will take first place? (Picture: VH1)

RuPauls Drag Race fans, give your back a boost. Season 14 is here. Join 14 new entrants looking for a chance to claim the crown.

A new episode of the American version of the show is set to premiere soon as viewers meet the queens of Daya Betty, June Jambalaya, Lady Camden, Kornbread The Snack Jet and more.

Competitor Maddy Morphosis made history as the first cisgender heterosexual male queen to appear in the franchise. The performers responded to the negative backlash they received by saying: Heterosexuals are not a persecuted and excluded group within the drag community.

Meanwhile, global superstars such as Alicia Keys and Rizzo will appear as guest judges. Can we get more excited?

So how can we look to see who can go to the end with the courage, ingenuity, nerve and talent?

How to watch RuPauls Drag Race season 14 in the UK

While previous seasons of the US version of Drag Race were released on Netflix in the UK, season 14 marks a significant change.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

The show has moved to another platform, with episodes starting January 8th on WOW Presents Plus. WOW Presents Plus is a streaming service owned by World of Wonder and offers a variety of drag racing related shows.

Some fans have expressed disappointment at the change as they have to pay for another subscription service to keep up with the program, which is 53 per year, 5.50 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Some of the best WOW Presents Plus shows include RuPauls Drag Race All Stars, Trixie Mattell and Katyas shows all seasons UNHhhh and Werq World.

How to watch previous seasons of RuPauls Drag Race in England

Seasons 1-10 of the US version of RuPauls Drag Race can be viewed on WOW Presents Plus, while seasons 1-13 continue to appear on Netflix UK.

Seasons 4, 5, and 6 of All Stars are also on Netflix, featuring the first season of Secret Celebritys RuPauls Drag Race, and numerous episodes of The Holi-Slay Spectacular and Untucked.

The first three series of Drag Race UK can be found on BBC iPlayer, which aired on BBC Three, and the first two series of Canadas Drag Race are also available on the platform.

RuPauls Drag Race season 14 will premiere on January 8, 2022 at WOW Presents Plus in the UK, with the first episode at 2:30 AM GMT.

