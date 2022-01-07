2022 VW ID.4 Receives Updates, US-Built 2023 Model Coming Soon





VW has released details on the 2022 Model ID.4 and the 2023 model that will begin production in the United States later this year. The 2022 model will have a higher EPA range rating and some new features. Ultimately, VW aims to sell a cheaper version. of the ID.4 with a smaller battery that will start at around $ 35,000.

VW’s ID.4 electric SUV enters its second model year with a few changes including increased range and some new features to improve charging. Volkswagen has also confirmed that it will start building ID.4 models in the United States later this year and detailed some differences between current vehicles built in Europe and the 2023 ID.4 models soon to be built at the plant. VW of Chattanooga, Tennessee. VW of America CEO Scott Keogh also said the company aims to eventually release a cheaper version of the ID.4 with a smaller battery that will start at around $ 35,000.

2022 ID.4

For now, prices have increased by $ 765 overall for the 2022 VW ID.4, ranging from $ 41,955 for a rear-wheel-drive Pro model to $ 50,135 for an all-wheel-drive Pro S model. The 1st Edition version of the ID.4 2021 is gone and the powertrain remains the same, with RWD models having a single electric motor producing 201 hp and AWD models increasing that number to 295 hp thanks to its dual engines.

VW hasn’t said exactly how much extra range the update will provide, but says the EPA numbers will be higher than current estimates of between 240 and 260 miles on a charge, depending on the trim. The 2022 models also get a more powerful on-board charger, capable of charging to 135 kilowatts, compared to 125 kilowatts, at DC fast-charging stations. A live update will arrive later this year that will also introduce an auto-hold function and a Plug & Charge system that makes it easier to charge at VW’s Electrify America quick-charge stations.

2023 ID.4

After building ID.4 models only in Germany so far, VW will start production of the ID.4 in the United States later this year. Cars built in the United States will arrive for the 2023 model year and will have some differences from current models according to Keogh. The battery will be sourced from supplier SKI rather than LG, although it has similar chemistry, and the center console will be revised to be more “American-style”, although we don’t know exactly what that means.

2021 ID.4 interior

Michael SimariCar and Driver

Keogh said VW would initially keep the same prices for the 2023 ID.4 models built in the US, but said a cheaper ID.4 is in the works. This entry-level model will have a smaller battery, which means it will offer less range, but will start at around $ 35,000. The company won’t say when this new version arrives, but we do believe it could go on sale sometime in 2023.

