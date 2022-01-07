UK health adviser says no second Covid booster vaccine is needed yet.





British health advisers said a fourth Covid jab or a second booster dose was “not immediately necessary”.

New data show that boosters are 90% effective in hospital admissions with the omicron strain of coronavirus in people 65 years of age and older for up to three months.

The Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) says this means that for those most vulnerable: nursing home residents and people over 80, a second booster or fourth dose is “not immediately needed”.

JCVI will continue to review this, but added that for now, the focus should be on distributing booster doses to all age groups.

According to data from the UK Health Security Agency, protection against serious illness with just two vaccinations is around 70% after 3 months and 50% after 6 months.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of the Covid-19 Immunizations at JCVIs, said about the results of the booster program, “It’s really good news. The boosters not only work, they work for a long time.”

When asked what would happen after three months of the booster jab, he said, “I don’t know yet because I don’t have enough time and I’m still reviewing the data and looking at the situation with the current coronavirus.”

“People may need another booster, a second booster dose, but that’s definitely not the case at the moment.”

Professor Wei Shen Lim talks about the results of the booster jab program and why he doesn’t think a fourth jab is needed yet.

He said the vaccine would only provide “negligible benefit” to people infected with COVID-19 and showing mild symptoms in the long term.

He explained: “For example, protection against symptomatic disease immediately after booster doses may be around 70%, but very quickly falls below 40%, while protection against hospitalization remains above 90% for the entire duration.”

However, he said, protection against hospitalization has “always been a major goal of immunization programs.”

Regarding the long-term need for regular Covid vaccination, he said, “I think it’s right to settle for a normal vaccination program like the flu.

“It could be once a year, or it could be another schedule. I don’t think we know.

“But we don’t know if it will be a single vaccine or if more than one strain is combined in one vaccine, like the flu. We can get a double vaccine.”

An information sign above Glasgow’s M8 motorway reads ‘Covid 19 Vaccine Get Booster’. Source: Jane Barlow/PA

Health Minister Sajid Javid said earlier Friday that there were “encouraging signs” in data on the omicron variant.

In the UK, there was a spike in infection due to the Omicron strain between 25 and 31 December, during Christmas week, with around 1 in 15 people.

And NHS Hospital Trusts across the country declared a major incident this week in response to the massive staff absenteeism caused by the coronavirus.

But Prime Minister Zavid said the government would stick with Britain’s Plan B measures “for the time being”.

As of January 2, less than 80% of adults in five regions had their first dose of vaccine. – According to weekly NHS England estimates released on Thursday: Westminster (73.9%), Camden (74.0%), Islington (78.0%), Nottingham (79.0%) and Coventry (79.9%).

In some large cities Liverpool (49.1%), Birmingham (46.9%), Manchester (45.7%) and Nottingham (42.8%), less than half of adults are estimated to have received the third dose.

London Newham had the lowest number of boosters and tertiary immunizations (38.5%) among all adults, followed by the London borough of Tower Hamlet (38.6%), Barking and Daggerham (39.2%) and Westminster (40.3%). . ).

There are many reasons why people do not get vaccinated. Vaccine hesitation, medical exemptions, and millions of people who have recently tested positive for coronavirus will not receive a booster dose until 28 days after they test positive.

As of Thursday, around 61% of the UK population aged 12 and over had a booster jab.

