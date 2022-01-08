British Senior Championship – Peter Lines claimed their first title after Jimmy White, shocked by David Lilley’s return to the semi-finals.





Jimmy White was shocked by David Lilley’s surprising comeback in the UK Senior Championship semi-final at Hull as Peter Lines took the title away.

White, the 2017 winner of the contest, dropped the first frame as Lilley scored 109 great breaks, but found fluency around Bayes and took three set to secure his place in the finals. .

The 59-year-old was one of the balls in Frame 5 and had a chance to secure a win, but Lilley accidentally hit 96 and went on with the game.

And it proved to be a turning point. Lilley secured a dramatic 4-3 win in the low scoring decision frame despite wiping the black with his waistcoat.

The match was a repeat of last year’s World Senior Championship final, and the two fighters exchanged words regularly in a game of overt bitterness.

Lilley also emerged triumphantly, thwarting White’s late responsibilities and winning his first professional tournament at Sheffield.

But this sort of performance shouldn’t be repeated in a decisive match as the wasteful Lilley lost 4-1 to the Lines.

Both players scored in every frame, with Lilley leading 1-0 and having the highest rest of the match (60 points) in frame two.

However, Lilley tried to stop the second re-raking as the Lines erased the color, proving the first of four consecutive frames that secured the 52-year-old’s first UK Seniors Championship win.

He added to his 2017 World Senior Championship win three more competitions since it was founded five years ago.

The Rhines advanced to the final by beating Ken Doherty 4-2 earlier.

Doherty struggled again for a consistent run after finishing Stephen Hendry’s run in a late quarter-final on Thursday night.

The Lines led 2-0 before Doherty counterattacked and equalized, but the final break at 51, the only half-century of the game, ensured Lines progress.

