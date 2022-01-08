US, Japan agree to two defense pacts amid China’s worries





WASHINGTON The United States and Japan are set to sign a new five-year pact for Japan to support U.S. military forces in the country and a new agreement to research and develop new defense technologies, said Thursday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo on Thursday, amid growing tensions between the allies and China. Austin participated at home as he recovers from COVID-19.

We were launching a new research and development agreement that will make it easier for our scientists, engineers and program managers to work together on emerging defense issues: countering hypersonic threats, advancing space capabilities, Blinken said ahead of the meeting. When Japanese and American researchers leverage their complementary strengths, we can surpass and innovate anyone.

Austin reaffirmed the importance of the alliance and said the two countries were taking bold steps to strengthen its preparedness and deterrent power. Thursday’s meeting was to set a framework for future actions, he added.

This framework will include: enhancing the capabilities of the alliance in all areas; evolve our roles and missions to reflect Japan’s growing ability to contribute to regional peace and stability; and leveraging our alliance force posture to strengthen deterrence, Austin said.

Under the hosting deal agreed in principle two weeks ago, Japan will spend about $ 1.82 billion annually to support the US military presence. The United States has approximately 55,000 troops in Japan, including a naval contingent, making it the largest forward-deployed American force in the world.

This emerging deal ends a Trump-era dispute over the costs of deploying US forces abroad by agreeing in principle to a new formula for paying for the US military presence in Japan. Blinken said the alliance will invest more resources to deepen our military readiness and interoperability.

Although it was not mentioned publicly on Thursday, the two sides reportedly made plans for a joint operation amid fears that China would gain the ability to invade and hold Taiwan. At the initial stage of an emergency in Taiwan, the US Marine Corps would establish temporary bases on the Nansei (or Ryukyu) chain of islands, which stretches southwest towards Taiwan.

The Japanese armed forces are reportedly providing logistical support in areas such as fuel and ammunition, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Japan is also reportedly deploying more than 500 members of the Self-Defense Force, along with surface-to-air and surface-to-air missile batteries, to an island in the Nansei Range, Ishigaki. The westernmost island, Yonaguni, is home to a radar and surveillance station, and is said to have added an electronic warfare unit by 2023.

The operational plans were expected to spark a backlash from China, which sees the democratically ruled Taiwan as part of Chinese territory.

No one should underestimate the steadfast resolve, determination and ability of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference December 24th.

Japanese civilian officials have issued public warnings about China’s pressure on Taiwan and the need to protect the island as a democratic country, marking a major political change from just a few years ago, said Eric Sayers, Asia-Pacific defense expert at the American Institute of Enterprise.

Since we saw Japanese civilian military leaders talking about it, it really opened up possibilities for thinking about the problem and joint planning, Sayers said, adding this problem.

Blinken also said the armies of the two countries are improving their ability to conduct complex joint operations, as evidenced by a November naval exercise in the Philippine Sea, which saw forces from Australia, Canada, Germany, from Japan and the United States conduct complex exercises with multiple aircraft carriers. .

The pact comes less than a year after Blinken and Austin visited Tokyo, and countries have joined forces to criticize China’s coercion and destabilizing behavior. in Asia. The leaders at the time also stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

On Wednesday, the new Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison signed a reciprocal access agreement to make it easier for their respective armies to travel to their respective countries for exercises.

Amid heightened tensions with China, Japan’s parliament approved a record additional budget of nearly 36 trillion yen ($ 317 billion), with additional military spending to accelerate the deployment of missile defense systems and other military readiness measures. Kishida said in November that he was ready to acquire strike skills on an enemy base.

With reporting from The Associated Press.

Joe Gould is a senior Pentagon reporter for Defense News, covering the intersection of national security policy, defense politics and industry.

