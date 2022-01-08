Northampton ranks 4th in the UK for new businesses… and some of the businesses opening in 2021 include:





According to New Business, Northampton is the 4th best place to start a new business in the UK.

Compiled by business expert Bionic, the study created an index using nine different business indicators to show which UK cities have the strongest independent economies and where small businesses can thrive.

Northampton was in fourth place. Lost only to Southampton, York and Bristol.

Here are some of the new independent businesses that opened in Northampton last year. Chronicle & Echo supported independent stores and businesses during the pandemic as part of an ongoing campaign.

The hair salon on Wellingborough Road opposite the co-op was opened in November by sisters Christine and Elsa Troka.

From left to right: Long Buckby’s Ellis, Jack and Josh Fitzgerald have secured an investment of 250,000 to convert their Sharps furniture store on Abington Street and Market Square into a new pub called the Brothers Pub Company. The plan has been approved, but work to renovate the vacant building has not yet begun.

Bridge Street’s professional hair salon opened in November and offers a variety of treatments. from left to right; Nadya Naseem, Charlotte Warwick, Danielle Lesley and Victoria Slater all work as cosmetologists in the store and are from Northampton.

Stanimir Nakov made his ‘dream’ come true and opened Tokky on the second floor of the Grosvenor Center next to Costa Coffee. They sell specialty large slices such as freshly made pizzas, freshly made ice cream and crepes.

