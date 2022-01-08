US beef export value skyrockets in November; pork exports remain strong





The value of U.S. beef exports hit a new high in November, surpassing $ 1 billion for the second time in 2021, according to data released by the USDA and compiled by the US Meat Export Federation (USMEF). November pork exports were weaker than a year ago, but the value of exports since the start of the year has maintained a record pace at more than $ 7.5 billion.

November beef exports totaled 123,641 metric tonnes (mt), up 7% from a year ago and the fourth highest monthly volume in the post-BSE era. The value of exports hit a record $ 1.05 billion, up 49% year-on-year and surpassing the previous record of August 2021. From January to November, beef exports hit a record 1 , 32 million tonnes, up 16% year-on-year. There are. The value of beef exports, which had already set a new annual record through October, rose more than $ 2.5 billion from a year ago, climbing 39% to $ 9.59 billion. dollars. Beef exports to South Korea, China / Hong Kong and Central America have already set new annual records in volume and value, while exports to Taiwan and the Dominican Republic have reached new records in value .

Pork exports totaled 237,547 mt in November, down 8% from a year ago, while the value was 6% lower at $ 658.3 million. Until November, the volume of exports fell slightly below the record pace of 2020 at 2.71 million tonnes. The value of exports was $ 7.5 billion, up 7% from a year ago and quickly approaching the annual record ($ 7.71 billion) set in 2020. Pork exports to Mexico have already set a new annual value record and are also posting a record volume pace. Exports to Central America and the Philippines reached new annual highs in volume and value, while a new value record was set in Colombia.

Fueled by significantly higher muscle-cutting exports to the Caribbean and strong demand for mixed meat in Mexico, November’s exports of U.S. lamb totaled 1,420 tonnes (up 9% from a year ago ) and reached a value of just over $ 2 million, up 37% and the highest since January 2020. Until November, lamb exports increased by 8% to 12,440 mt , while the value was 17% higher at $ 18 million.

“With one month of results yet to be calculated, it is very gratifying to see red meat exports set new annual records and achieve remarkable growth in a wide range of markets,” said the President and CEO of the ‘USMEF, Dan Halstrom. “It’s important, however, that we don’t take this success for granted or let it lessen the challenges facing American agriculture. Global demand for American red meat has never been greater, but labor and transportation barriers and high input costs across the supply chain make it increasingly difficult to meet this demand. The USMEF greatly appreciates the efforts of lawmakers, marine regulators and other officials to address persistent congestion at U.S. ports, but it continues to be a costly and frustrating situation for U.S. exporters and their international customers. . “

A detailed summary of red meat exports from January to November, including market specific highlights, is available on the USMEF website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalhogfarmer.com/news/us-beef-export-value-soars-november-pork-exports-remain-strong The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos