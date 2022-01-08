



Irish government sources said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Irish Foreign Secretary Simon Covney had their first friendly meeting over the Brexit deal in Northern Ireland.

The pair met for the first time at a dinner in London on Thursday night to discuss UN security issues, including the Northern Ireland Protocol, broader relations with the European Union and the crisis in Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

The meeting took place less than a month before Brexit Minister David Frost’s resignation and his first meeting with European Commission Vice-Chairman Maro Epovi, who is in charge of Brexit negotiations, was held less than a month before Foreign Minister’s House of Grace and Favor. It was done in Binning.

Truss and Coveney had previously met in 2014 to oversee agriculture, but have not met in person since Truss became foreign secretary following a fall cabinet reshuffle.

A source from the Irish government said: “It was good to have the opportunity to meet in person at the beginning of the new year, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs had previously worked together at an agricultural briefing.” All the issues of the current briefing, including Brexit in Northern Ireland, and UN Security Council issues were a wonderful and friendly discussion.

The meeting was described as good, but British sources say Truss will not withdraw the EU’s demands for further compromise on Northern Ireland’s Brexit protocol.

The UK is seeking a sharp reduction in trade barriers affecting consumers and businesses amid continuing Democratic Unionist threats to leave the Stormont Parliament unless current protocols are broken.

The UK is also upholding Lord Frost’s request for state assistance and changes to its governance and dispute resolution rules, removing the European Court of Justice as sole arbitrator in the event of a trade dispute.

Truss said she wanted a comprehensive solution, but many saw her appointment as a reset moment, with the expectation that her appointment would provide fresh impetus at a meeting with efovic next week.

The UK has accepted that a two-phase solution, completing customs paperwork and physical inspections by the end of February, could break a nine-month deadlock to avoid a crisis ahead of the Stormont elections in May.

The tougher governance issues in this scenario will be pushed back to the second half of 2022, when political tensions over Brexit subside in Northern Ireland and France will no longer assume the chair of the European Council.

