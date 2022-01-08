Sunak pressures to raise UK national pension





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing calls to reconsider his decision last year to end the “triple lockdown” on the annual national pension increase, which adds to government pressure to raise the cost of living significantly. is becoming

Two former pension ministers have urged governments to provide help to the most vulnerable. They are struggling to cope with rising energy costs and inflation expected to rise above 6%.

Senior Conservatives admit that the issue is increasingly a concern for Conservative MPs. “It just started,” said one person. “Some people want a triple lock restoration.” Ministers say they are preparing for parliamentary issues.

Conservative lawmakers are already urging Sunak to take a variety of steps to ease cost of living pressures, including lowering the value-added tax on energy rates, halting a “green levy” on fuel rates or withdrawing a planned tax increase in April.

Since 2011, people have been protected by the state pension under a triple lockdown, which guarantees an annual increase based on inflation, average earnings growth or 2.5%, whichever is higher. In the party’s 2019 general election manifesto, the Conservatives promised to keep it that way.

Under triple lock, state pensions would have increased by more than 8% in April, above coronavirus-related average wage growth, beating Goldman Sachs’ annual inflation expectations of 6.8% for the month.

But under pressure to find savings, Sunak has suspended Triple Lock’s wage element for a year. Instead, the national pension will increase by 3.1% in April, based on September 2021 inflation.

From 2010 to 2015, LDP Pensions Secretary Sir Steve Webb said the government should reconsider stopping the triple lockdown, which benefits 12 million state pensioners, many of them Conservative voters.

Webb, now a partner at actuary LCP, said: “The government must rethink the April increase, acknowledging that the 3.1% increase would not even meet its explicit goal of protecting pensioners from rising cost of living.” consultant.

“Energy costs in particular make up a large portion of the seniors’ budgets and you will find it extremely difficult to absorb these costs without cutting heating or other essential expenses.”

suggestion

The 2015-2016 Conservative Pensions Minister, Baroness Ros Altmann, this week called on the government to take urgent action to ease inflationary pressures on the poorest pensioners of the elderly who will suffer or die this winter without help. warned that the number will increase rapidly.

“The government’s response should include an emergency plan to increase pension credits and allow pensioners to heat their homes by lowering prices or increasing benefits,” she said.

The government “knows that people are under pressure with the cost of living and wants pensioners to receive all the assistance they are entitled to. We continue to encourage people who are eligible for pension credits and the many other benefits that pension credits can provide to claim them.”

A spokesperson said caps on energy prices, winter fuel payments and a £500m household aid fund will help low-income families get through the winter.

