Omicron pushes COVID hospitalizations in the United States to an all-time high





A member of the Ohio National Guard assists in administering coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in Columbus, Ohio, United States, Jan. 5, 2022. REUTERS / Gaelen Morse

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7 (Reuters) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States are expected to reach a new high as early as Friday, according to a Reuters tally, surpassing the record set in January last year as the highly contagious variant Omicron is fueling an increase in the number of cases.

Hospitalizations have increased steadily since late December, with Omicron quickly overtaking Delta as the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, although experts say Omicron is likely to prove less lethal than previous variants.

Although deemed less serious, health officials have nonetheless warned that the large number of infections caused by Omicron could put a strain on hospital systems, some of which have already shown signs of distress, in part due to a lack of staff.

“I don’t believe we’ve seen the peak here in the United States yet,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky told NBC News’ Today program on Friday as schools and businesses are also grappling with increasing workloads.

The United States reported 662,000 new cases of COVID on Thursday, the fourth-highest U.S. daily total on record and just three days after a record nearly one million cases were reported, according to Reuters tally .

The seven-day average for new cases set a record for a 10th consecutive day of 597,000 new infections, while hospitalizations for COVID reached nearly 123,000 and appeared poised to surpass the record of over 132,000 established last year in the next few days.

Deaths, a lagging indicator of hospitalizations, remain fairly stable at 1,400 per day, according to the tally, well below last year’s record numbers, although they are generally behind the number of cases and hospitalizations.

“We are still seeing those numbers increase,” Walensky said, noting that while cases have exceeded hospitalizations and deaths, the increase in hospitalizations has mostly been among the unvaccinated.

Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Vermont and Washington, DC, have all reported record levels of hospitalized COVID patients in recent days, according to Reuters analysis.

Hospitalization data, however, does not distinguish between cases of people admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 and occasional so-called positives: patients who were admitted and treated for conditions other than COVID-19. and contracted the virus while in hospital and are counted in the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Accidental infections have occurred throughout the pandemic, but could be significantly higher now due to the staggering rate of Omicron’s spread – a phenomenon that has prompted state health departments to consider changing their disclosures.

Starting next week, hospitals in Massachusetts will report whether admissions are primary or incidental to COVID-19, said Kathleen Conti, spokesperson for the state department of health.

The increase in cases has forced hospital systems in nearly half of the US states to postpone elective surgeries. Read more

While many school systems have pledged to continue teaching in-person, some have faced ad hoc closures as cases increase. Public schools in Chicago, the third largest education district in the United States, were closed for a third day Friday amid a teachers’ walkout against COVID-19 protections. Read more

The United States and other officials have said schools can be safely opened, especially amid widely available vaccines and booster shots, and the CDC on Thursday released new guidelines for schools on policies. isolation.

As the United States currently struggles with a surge, the country will have to deal with the long-term impacts, Walensky said.

“We definitely envision a time ahead of us when COVID… will be an endemic virus,” the CDC director told NBC.

Authorities continue to push for vaccinations as the best protection against COVID, although federal mandates requiring them have become politically controversial.

Later on Friday, the United States Supreme Court will consider requests to block President Joe Biden’s immunization mandate for large employers and a similar separate requirement for healthcare facilities. Read more

The United States Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of the Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose for people 18 years of age or older by one month. at least five months.

The regulatory decision comes days after the agency made a similar decision and reduced the eligibility interval for booster injections to five months from six for the Pfizer vaccine (PFE.N) and BioNTech COVID-19. The Pfizer booster has also been cleared for use in children 12 to 15 years old. read more

Reporting by Susan Heavey, Lisa Shumaker, Maria Caspani, Ankur Banerjee and Nathan Layne Editing by John Stonestreet, Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

