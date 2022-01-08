Omicron fuels UK’s biggest Covid-19 surge, but few need ventilators





The Omicron variant of the London coronavirus has sparked the largest surge in Covid-19 cases in the UK since the epidemic began, but the number of critically ill patients in hospitals has not increased significantly. Fast execution of infection.

Doctors say Omicron is making fewer people seriously ill, and the serious respiratory problems that characterized the early Covid-19 wave aren’t so prevalent this time around. These changes reflect differences in how variants attack the body, booster injections that protect the most vulnerable against the most serious aspects of the disease, and better treatments to prevent Covid-19 progression.

A trend contrary to the sharp increase in critically ill hospital cases seen in the early waves of the epidemic adds evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than previous viruses. on COVID-19.

Mervyn Singer, an intensive care consultant at University College London Hospitals, said the bomb was waiting for it to drop, but it hadn’t yet. By now, there will be a significant spike in cases. I didn’t see it at the moment. I’m quietly sure the Omicron won’t be that bad.

Doctors say the burden on hospitals and medical staff remains heavy in the UK. Although the number of intensive care units is small, general hospital admissions are rapidly increasing, expanding the medical system struggling with the prevalence of self-infected medical staff with Omicron.

They also say that the number of intensive care units could increase if this variant makes greater progress in older and more vulnerable groups than ever before. About 60% of people in intensive care units were not vaccinated last month, despite only 9% of the adult population. Basic conditions exacerbated by Covid-19.

Unlike last wave, Samantha Batt-Rawden, an intensive care physician at a hospital near London, said we still face enormous challenges to our health care.

The seven-day average of newly reported Covid-19 cases in the UK hit 181,733 on Thursday, a 30% increase from a week ago as highly contagious strains of Omicron swept the population. The daily number of cases could underestimate the true scale of the current wave, public health officials say. Statistics Korea estimates that 3.7 million people, or 5.6% of the UK population, may have contracted the virus in the week ending 31 December.

The number of daily hospitalizations and the total number of hospitals remain at a fraction of the levels seen at the previous level, but hospitalizations are also increasing. The latest data from the UK shows that the average daily attendance over the seven-day period from Tuesday to Tuesday is 2,000, which is about half the level reached in January 2021, the deadliest phase of the epidemic in the UK. As of Thursday, about 16,058 people were hospitalized for COVID-19. This is the highest number since February of last year, but well below the 34,000 high in mid-January.

A more pronounced trend is seen for patients requiring mechanical ventilation, a key indicator of disease severity. As of Thursday, there are 762 cases of Covid-19 in mechanically ventilated beds in UK hospitals. This is less than in early November, and only a fraction of the 3,700 who reached the previous winter wave, which peaked with an average daily case of around 60,000.

“I watched the first and second waves fill my ward with inpatients ventilating with COVID-19 in a matter of hours,” said David Carr, intensive care unit nurse at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. So far, that hasn’t happened with Omicron, he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week that the spread of COVID-19, large but much less severe, means that stricter restrictions on daily living in the UK will not be needed, at least for the time being, but he and the country’s top public health official said. If the case load continues to increase, he warns that the next few weeks will be a major test.

“Anyone who thinks the fight against COVID-19 is over is afraid,” he said. This is the time when you need the most attention.

“We don’t know when the peak of hospitalization will be until we have clearly passed the peak of infection,” said Rupert Pearce, an intensive care specialist and intensive care unit spokesperson at London Hospital.

He and other doctors say the reduction in the burden of serious illness is primarily due to the benefits of vaccination. Even though Omicron has proven to be adept at going beyond the defenses vaccines provide against infection, the injections seem to protect against serious illness well. As with better treatments such as steroids and synthetic antibodies to fight the virus, prior immunity against past epidemics of COVID-19 could also play an important role.

However, clinicians have found that the strain’s unique characteristics, particularly the rate of transmission, may reflect its ability to replicate rapidly in the nose and upper respiratory tract, but less effectively deep in the lungs, where the virus can do more harm. Suggestive studies also point out.

David Strain, an epidemiologist and lecturer at the University of Exetus School of Medicine, which treats Covid-19 patients in southwest England, said a distinguishing feature of this infection is that it is rare compared to previous waves of patients suffering from inflammation of the lungs. It is a potentially dangerous complication that can send people to the intensive care unit.

They don’t get the covid pneumonia we saw in the previous strain, he said. Dr. Strain said the hospital group he works for currently has 42 Covid-19 patients. Given the level of local infection, he estimates that hospitalizations per case in his area are about one-fifth what it was at the beginning of the epidemic.

Dr. Strain and other medical staff say Omicron is still a dangerous virus and the risk of serious illness is higher in unvaccinated people or people with serious underlying medical conditions such as gastrointestinal or heart disease. Like its predecessor, Omicron still has the ability to trigger dangerous immune responses throughout the body, Dr. Strain said.

Omicron waves look different in different ways. the medical staff say For more patients, Covid-19 isn’t the biggest problem. Data from the UK shows that the proportion of people diagnosed with COVID-19 receiving treatment for other conditions, primarily, rose from around 25% to 38% in early January. % over the past few months.

Professor Singer of UCLH said the reduction in severity means that patients typically have shorter hospital stays rather than weeks. ICU nurse Carr said in her hospital many COVID-19 patients would need oxygen and some support they couldn’t get at home.

As the US and other countries battle omicrons, scientists in South Africa are starting to see a clearer picture. The WSJ has visited major laboratories studying strains of the coronavirus that appear to be partly vaccine evasive, which are more contagious and may cause milder symptoms. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Write to Jason Douglas ([email protected]), Joanna Sugden ([email protected]), and Denise Roland ([email protected]).

