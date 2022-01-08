Dollar falls after US jobs report





A US dollar bank note is seen in this illustration taken November 23, 2021. REUTERS / Murad Sezer / Illustration

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

NEW YORK, Jan. 7 (Reuters) – The US dollar edged down against a basket of major currencies on Friday on the heels of December’s jobs report that fell short of expectations.

The dollar index weakened after the Labor Department said non-farm payrolls increased by 199,000 last month, well below the estimate of 400,000.

But analysts noted that the data underlying the report looked stronger, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.9% from expectations of 4.1% while incomes rose 0.6%. Read more

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

“All of these places that are very important to economic growth continue to grow, so that’s fantastic,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

“So the number in the first row is missing, the stuff below all seems to be going well, but not at the rate that we would like to see.”

The report also raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates at its March meeting, with federal funds rate futures implying a 90% chance of a hike, from 80%. % Wednesday. Read more

The dollar index fell 0.269% to 96.001. Even with Friday’s weakness, the dollar was still on track for a weekly gain, its first in three weeks.

The euro rose 0.3% to $ 1.1325 as it strengthened against the greenback in the wake of the payroll report, after little reaction to data showing that inflation in the euro zone reached 5% in December.

Eurozone policymakers have said they expect inflation to slow gradually in 2022 and that a rate hike is unlikely to be needed this year.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.12% against the greenback to 115.71 per dollar. The yen has taken the brunt of the damage as the greenback has strengthened recently, with the dollar hitting a five-year high against the yen earlier this week.

The British pound was set for its third consecutive weekly gain and was last trading at $ 1.356, up 0.24% on the day, even after data showed growth in the UK construction sector had cooled in December as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spread.

Despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, investors increasingly see it as unlikely to derail the global economy or more aggressive actions by central banks.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last fell 2.55% to $ 41,999.75. Ethereum last fell 5.63% to $ 3,216.44, on course for a third consecutive daily decline, after hitting its lowest level since October 1.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/dollar-falls-after-us-jobs-report-2022-01-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos