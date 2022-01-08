I tried the new vegan options from McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King and there was a clear winner – Ed Gilbert





It’s time for major brands to launch their latest vegan products to match Veganuary.

Whether they are motivated by profit, ethics or saving the planet, there is no doubt that these companies are meeting the growing demand for meat substitutes in the UK.

As a steak lover, even Ive has tried to reduce the amount of meat in her diet to help the environment.

This year, three of the city’s largest fast food restaurants have permanently added to the menu to match vegan.

Following a limited launch last year, McDonald’s has launched the McPlant Burger in all UK stores. Burger King became the first British fast food chain to sell vegan nuggets, and KFC made the vegan burger a permanent menu addition.

Having tried the three new products, I thought I’d buy them all and see how they compare.

here’s how i got

Burger King – Vegan Nuggets Burger King’s Vegan Nuggets is the UK’s first fast food chain (Image: WalesOnline/Rob Browne)

Price – 3.29 for 6 pieces

Now that I eat it regularly at home, I think I’ve become a meatless nugget connoisseur. The reason is that I don’t think chicken nuggets look or taste like chicken, so try a plant-based alternative.

Developed in collaboration with a vegetarian butcher, Burger King’s vegan nuggets certainly showed business.

With its golden-painted exterior, you wouldn’t have guessed it wasn’t a chicken nugget. Even their meat-looking interiors didn’t have a prize that this was a vegan product.

The taste was pretty good too. The dough was crispy when oily and had a nice texture, a little more chewy than chicken nuggets.

They are on the mild side, but usually have chicken nuggets too. But if you dip it in a pot of ketchup or barbecue sauce, it will be a snack.

KFC – Original Recipe Vegan Burger KFC’s Vegan Burger is my favorite product (Image: WalesOnline/Rob Browne)

Price – 3.99

KFC’s vegan burger looked good with a golden southern fried Quorn fillet and seeded bun. And as a KFC fan, this was my favorite vegan product to try.

Unfortunately, my overall impression from the first bite was one of dryness. The soft, spongey bun was a bit dry and the fairly tasty Quorn fillet lacked juiciness. We needed a lot more vegan mayonnaise and lettuce to give the sandwich more moisture.

The best part was the southern fried breadcrumbs. The signature blend of 11 herbs and spices captivates the warmth and saltiness of pepper. But even this can be crispier.

McDonald’s – McPlant McPlant took three years to develop (Image: WalesOnline/Rob Browne)

Price – 3.49

Developed in partnership with LA-based Beyond Meat, McDonald’s spent three years developing McPlant.

Now I’ve had this burger once before when it was first released in Wales and I thought it was pretty good last time. However, I thought it was better this time.

From that look I wouldn’t have guessed it was vegan. It looked like a quarter pounder with cheese and the lack of melting in a slice of pea-based vegan cheese was a bit of a giveaway.

Crispy on the outside and savory and juicy patties for added flavor. The bun was delicious and soft, and the vegan cheese was moderately plentiful.

Lettuce, ketchup, gherkins, mustard, tomato and white onion added to make a great combination of classic burger toppings. Oddly enough, I found the vegan burger sauce was missing, and I think it actually tasted better without the creamy flavor like mayonnaise.

final verdict

A lot of hard work went into McPlant and you can definitely see the dividend paid out. This is a vegan burger that Id would purchase again and was a clear winner in my book.

I didn’t fly while enjoying Burger King’s vegan nuggets. But the next time I want nuggets after a few pints, Id be happy to go again.

In contrast, I would not order the KFC Vegan Burger again. It was the burger I was most looking forward to, but in the end it was the burger that gave me the biggest disappointment. I can also buy a Quorn Southern Fried Burger at the supermarket and put it on the bread. Maybe it will be an improvement.

